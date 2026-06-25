VMPL New Delhi [India], June 25: At a time when organisations face unprecedented scrutiny from stakeholders, investors, regulators, communities and digital audiences, Corporate Communication & Reputation Advisor Pavan Kaushik has released his fourth book, The Fifth Estate, arguing that Corporate Communication has evolved into an institution shaping organisational trust, credibility and acceptance. Positioned as a boardroom guide for chairpersons, promoters, founders, CEOs, CXOs and communication leaders, The Fifth Estate explores where organisations often go wrong on communication, why communication is frequently excluded from strategic decision-making, and how this oversight can create reputation, stakeholder and business risks. Drawing on more than 35 years of experience across mining, metals, energy, infrastructure, manufacturing and sustainability sectors, the book examines why many organisations continue to underestimate communication despite operating in an era of heightened visibility, digital scrutiny and growing stakeholder expectations.

The book is based on Pavan Kaushik's long-held belief that while businesses invest heavily in operations, finance and technology, they often underestimate the strategic value of communication until a reputation challenge, stakeholder conflict or crisis emerges. At the centre of the book is Pavan Kaushik's proposition that Corporate Communication deserves recognition as "The Fifth Estate" because of its expanding influence on governance, stakeholder alignment and organisational resilience. "The Fifth Estate status of Corporate Communication has not been granted; it has been earned. More than 125 years of evolution, institutional relevance, stakeholder dependence and professional contribution have made Corporate Communication deserve recognition as an institution shaping trust, reputation and stakeholder confidence," said Pavan Kaushik.

The book argues that many promoters, founders and CXOs continue to view communication as a support activity even as reputation, trust and stakeholder perception increasingly influence business outcomes. "Organisations are increasingly judged by what stakeholders understand, believe and trust about them. Operational excellence alone is no longer sufficient in an environment shaped by constant visibility, digital scrutiny and rising stakeholder expectations," Pavan Kaushik said. The book examines leadership communication, crisis preparedness, stakeholder engagement, reputation management, community relations and the growing importance of communication in governance and institutional credibility. It presents Corporate Communication as a strategic discipline that influences how organisations are understood, trusted and accepted by stakeholders.

"Corporate Communication is no longer a support function operating at the margins of organisations. It is increasingly influencing leadership credibility, governance perception, stakeholder acceptance and long-term organisational continuity," Pavan Kaushik added. According to the author, the growing significance of Corporate Communication is no longer limited to large corporations but is increasingly relevant for startups, unicorns, MSMEs, SMEs and rapidly scaling enterprises navigating complex stakeholder environments. "Performance creates results. Communication creates understanding. Understanding creates trust. Trust ultimately determines whether organisations earn acceptance, credibility and long-term sustainability," said Pavan Kaushik. Through The Fifth Estate, Pavan Kaushik seeks to initiate a broader conversation among business leaders on why communication deserves a seat at the leadership table and why it should be viewed as a strategic leadership capability essential to modern organisational success.

The Fifth Estate argues that while businesses compete through products, technology and capital, their long-term licence to operate increasingly depends on trust, understanding and stakeholder confidence. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)