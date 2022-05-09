Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Visits Even Healthcare in Bengaluru during his Trip to India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Even Healthcare, a health-tech company and healthcare provider, welcomed the Italian delegation, led by Luigi Di Maio, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs to its office in Bengaluru on Day 2 of his trip to India. During their visit, they discussed Even's ambitions to make preventive healthcare accessible in the country and the company's growth plans.

The prestigious moment was marked by Luigi Di Maio, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Vincenzo De Luca - Ambassador of Italy to India, where they engaged in a discussion with Co-founders of Even, Matilde Giglio and Alessandro Davide Ialongo.

Even is a health-tech company that aims to make hospital care more accessible by partnering with top hospitals to provide completely cashless, paperless and quality healthcare to its members. Available at a nominal fee starting at Rs 525/month, members can get unlimited doctor consultations and diagnostics, and upgrade to unlimited OPD plus a yearly hospitalization cover of Rs. 50 lakh.

In July 2021, Even raised US USD 5 million in seed round led by Khosla Ventures, with participation from Founders Fund (led by Peter Thiel), Lachy Groom and other investors and operators, including Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora, Cred CEO Kunal Shah, Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath and DST Global Partners Tom Safford.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Even is a health-tech company and healthcare provider that partners directly with the top hospitals in the country and offers unlimited diagnostics, consultations and INR 50 lakh worth of hospitalisation, all via one monthly subscription cost. The company was founded in January 2020 by Mayank Banerjee, Matilde Giglio and Alessandro Davide Ialongo. Even believes every Indian should have access to 360-degree high-quality healthcare that is affordable and easy to access.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)