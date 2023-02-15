ITM Global School, Gwalior students win 28 medals in the district boxing championship held in Gwalior

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI/SRV): Students from ITM Global School, Gwalior took home four gold medals, fifteen silver medals, and nine bronze medals in various divisions at the District boxing competition held in Gwalior. ITM Global School, Gwalior is dedicated to enriching, exciting, and engaging each student in meaningful and diverse value-based educational pursuits within a safe, vibrant, and encouraging environment wherein they imbibe key life skills such as - independence, sensitivity, awareness, compassion, competence, and self-discipline so that they make a positive impact in transforming the world of tomorrow.

Sports activities are an indispensable part of the curriculum so that the students develop self-confidence and self-esteem. Be it the field of sports, academics, or cultural activities, ITM Global School, Gwalior students have always made their impression from time to time. It is a matter of great honour for to share that the students have brilliantly won 4 gold medals, 15 silver medals, and 9 bronze medals in different categories in the District boxing championship held in Gwalior. The overall championship is also bagged by ITM Global School. The prizes were given away by the President - Gwalior of Bhartiya Janta Party, Abhay Chaudhary.

The school extends their heartiest Congratulations to all the winners and wishes them the best!

Boxing District Competition Winners:

1. SAMARVEER SINGH YADAV Grade VI -GOLD MEDAL

2.SAHAJDEEP SINGH Grade IV -GOLD MEDAL

3. SHIVADITYA SINGH TOMAR, Grade V - GOLD MEDAL

4. VASHNAVI CHAUHAN - GOLD MEDAL

5. JANVI DHAKAD (SILVER MEDAL

6. MANSI YADAV (SILVER MEDAL

7. DEEKSHA DHAKAD (SILVER MEDAL)

8. YUVRAJ GURJAR (SILVER MEDAL)

9. ARUSH GURJAR (SILVER MEDAL)

10. KRISHNA BAGHEL- (SILVER MEDAL)

11. KRISHNA PAL (SILVER MEDAL)

12. VANSH PRATAP SINGH PARMAR (SILVER MEDAL)

13. TWARIT ASHTHAN (SILVER MEDAL)

14. TAKDEER RAJ SINGH PARMAR (SILVER MEDAL)

15. VANSHIKA SHARMA (SILVER MEDAL)

16. PRINCE SINGH (SILVER MEDAL)

17. SUJAN KHAN (SILVER MEDAL)

18. CHANDRA GOYAL (SILVER MEDAL)

19. UPLAKSHYA YADAV (SILVER

20.THARYA DOHRE-(BRONZE MEDAL)

21. DAKSH SHAKYA (BRONZE MEDAL)

22. AYUSH DHAKAD (BRONZE MEDAL)

23. AARAV GOSWAMI (PARTICIPATION)

24.ANSHUMAN BHADORIYA (PARTICIPATION)

25. AKASH SAHU (BRONZE MEDAL)

26. ACHIN KUMAR (BRONZE MEDAL)

27. DIVYAN KHATRI (BRONZE MEDAL)

28 ASHISH SINGH KUSHWAHA (BRONZE MEDAL)

