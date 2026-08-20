India PR Distribution New Delhi [India], August 20: Planned and led by the Presidents of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat, H.H. Sushri Dr. Shyama Tripathi Ji and H.H. Sushri Dr. Krishna Tripathi Ji, Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat continues its longstanding commitment to serving children, families and communities through a wide range of philanthropic initiatives across India. During 2026, Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat has undertaken an extensive series of distribution programmes focused particularly on children's education and well-being, while also providing essential household necessities, clothing and food to thousands of villagers living in surrounding communities. To date, the major summer distribution programmes highlighted this year have reached 30,000 children and 13,050 villagers, a total of 43,050 beneficiaries. These initiatives form part of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat's ongoing efforts to provide practical assistance to those in need and create better opportunities for children and families.

Supporting Children Through Education A major focus of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat's 2026 summer philanthropic activities has been helping children begin and continue their education with the essential resources they need. On March 1, 2026, at Shri Kripalu Dham, 8,000 children received educational necessities to support them in their studies. On April 24, 2026, at Rangeeli Mahal, Barsana, 6,000 children received school bags filled with useful educational supplies, including stationery, water bottles, pencil cases and lunch boxes. The distribution helped children prepare for the new academic session and ensured that financial limitations would not prevent them from having basic school necessities. On April 28, 2026, at Jagadguru Kripalu Dham, Vrindavan, another 5,000 children received school kits containing school bags, notebooks, pencils, pens, rulers, water bottles, lunch boxes and other useful items.

On May 8, 2026, at Radha Kunj, Mussoorie, 1,500 children received school bags containing notebooks, pencils, pens, erasers, water bottles, lunch boxes and other daily-use necessities, along with warm blankets. The initiative also benefited children from orphanages in Mussoorie. The focus on children continued during August with two particularly large distribution programmes. On August 9, 2026, at Shri Kripalu Dham, 7,500 children received new school bags filled with notebooks, pencils, pens, erasers, rulers, water bottles, snacks and other school necessities. On August 10, 2026, at Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat Education (JKPE), Kunda, a further 2,000 students received new school bags filled with notebooks, pens, pencils, rulers, water bottles, lunchboxes and other school supplies. The students also had the opportunity to interact with the Presidents of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat and express their appreciation for the educational opportunities and support they receive through Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat Education.

Altogether, these programmes have provided educational and essential supplies to 30,000 children during the summer of 2026. Supporting Villagers and Local Communities Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat's philanthropic efforts have also provided significant support to villagers living and working in communities surrounding its centres. On February 26, 2026, at Shri Kripalu Dham, a major distribution programme benefited approximately 9,900 villagers. Around 8,000 individuals received essential household items, including buckets, bathroom mugs, bedsheets and kadais, while approximately 1,900 individuals received food items. The initiative was designed to provide practical assistance to families in need as the summer months approached. On July 28, 2026, at Jagadguru Kripalu Dham, Vrindavan, and Rangeeli Mahal, Barsana, another 1,500 villagers received important necessities, including clothing, bags, tiffins and other useful items for their daily needs.

The most recent village distribution took place on August 14, 2026, at Shri Kripalu Dham, where 1,650 villagers received essential items including clothing, tiffins, bags and food items. Together, these three major initiatives have supported 13,050 villagers, providing necessities intended to offer meaningful and practical assistance to local communities. Continuing to Improve Educational Facilities Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat's commitment to education extends beyond providing school supplies. On February 9, 2026, Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat continued its desk-bench distribution initiative for schools. The larger programme has distributed over 1500 desk benches over the last year, with distributions continuing throughout the year. By helping schools provide better classroom facilities, this initiative complements Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat's school-supply distributions and broader efforts to strengthen educational environments for children.

A Special Focus on Children's Health Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat's commitment to children also encompasses their health and development. On April 26, 2026, Jagadguru Kripalu Chikitsalaya, Vrindavan, organized a special Pediatric Medical Camp dedicated to children facing developmental and neurological challenges. The two-day specialist camp addressed concerns including speech difficulties, delayed walking, cerebral palsy and other developmental conditions. A multidisciplinary team of pediatricians, psychiatrists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and speech therapists volunteered their time and expertise to assess the children and provide guidance for their care. The Presidents of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat inaugurated the camp, interacted with the participating doctors and reviewed the arrangements to support the smooth functioning of the programme.

The pediatric camp represents an important extension of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat's focus on children, supporting not only their education but also their health, development and overall well-being. Continuing the Mission of Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj The philanthropic work of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat is part of a broader mission established by its founder, Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj, who envisioned an enduring organization dedicated to serving those in need and supporting the communities surrounding its centres in Pratapgarh, Vrindavan and Barsana. Today, this mission encompasses a broad range of charitable services. Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat operates three completely free charitable hospitals in Pratapgarh, Barsana and Vrindavan, providing medical care to approximately half a million patients every year.

Through Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat Education, the organization also provides educational opportunities from Kindergarten through college, with more than 60,000 girls having already received education through its institutions. In addition to healthcare and education, Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat conducts extensive seasonal and community distribution programmes. Across its summer and winter distribution initiatives, the organization can provide essential necessities for upto 90000-100,000 people in a year, reaching children, families and individuals in communities in need. Together, these initiatives reflect the continuing vision of Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj: to establish a lasting mission of service through which communities can receive support in healthcare, education and essential daily needs.

Under the leadership of H.H. Sushri Dr. Shyama Tripathi Ji and H.H. Sushri Dr. Krishna Tripathi Ji, Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat remains committed to carrying this mission forward and expanding its efforts to serve children, families and communities throughout the year. For more information about the charitable initiatives of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat, visit www.jkpgives.org.in. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)