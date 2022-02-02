Jagran Lakecity University and The Association of the Universities of Asia and the Pacific holds the Global Workshop on Benchmarking in Higher Education

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Benchmarking has become a mainstay in the process of continuous improvement in higher education.

With the belief that a robust framework for benchmarking higher education quality standards enables contextual comparisons, provides a basis for peer learning and performance improvement, Jagran Lakecity University in association with The Association of the Universities of Asia and the Pacific organised a virtual workshop for AUAP members on an innovative perspective of benchmarking developed by JLU on 23rd January 2022.

Large number of experts and representatives from many universities of Asia and the Pacific participated at this global consultation & deliberations. This workshop called on universities in the Asia Pacific to establish "appropriate benchmarks" in the higher education level.

The consultation focused on an innovative benchmarking framework proposed by Jagran Lakecity University, known as HAPPI model. This framework of 'HAPPI' model anchors around five quality pillars of Headway, Academics, Process, People and Impact and emphasises on learning as central to the process.

Speaking on the occasion Hari Mohan Gupta, Chancellor Jagran Lakecity University and AUAP Second Vice President said, "We need to foster improvements in education outcomes through enhanced alignments, commitments, monitoring and accountability. In that regards dashboards and regular assessment reports should be used to visualize progress at various levels."

Abhishek Mohan Gupta, Pro Chancellor, JLU and Secretary Quality Assurance Committee of AUAP opened the workshop and warmly welcomed the participants on behalf of the Jagran Lakecity University and Quality Assurance Committee of AUAP. The workshop was addressed by Prof. (Dr.) Sandeep Shastri, Vice Chancellor JLU as well who pointed that this was first of many workshops for AUAP members and JLU shall continue contributing to its global commitments.

Jagran Lakecity University is a state private university established under Section 2(f) of UGC Act 1956 and is based out of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

JLU Bhopal is one of the fastest growing and one of the most awarded universities of Central India having practice-based pedagogy at its core. Currently, the university is offering 50+ degree programs under 5 faculties to more than 2500 students and has a strong alumni network of over 3000 graduates from 8 countries and 27 states of India.

JLU Bhopal is the only participating university from Central India to the ERASMUS+ programme under the Tuning India Project, funded by the European Commission and is also currently the country chair for Association of Universities of Asia Pacific (AUAP).

JLU became the first university in MP & CG to be awarded the DIAMOND rating by QS I-Gauge, an International Rating agency in June 2021. Recently Education World ranked, JLU as the number 1 University in M.P. and No. 30 In India. Also, the E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitization (E-Lead) Certification by QS, was bestowed on JLU for state-of-the-art digital infrastructure in the year 2020.

Other prestigious awards of JLU include, being the 'University of the Year' by Government of Madhya Pradesh for consecutive five years from 2015 to 2019 and being recognized as a Global League Institution in 2015 at the House of Commons, London, UK.

The Association of the Universities of Asia and the Pacific (AUAP), holds the highest formal consultative status with UNESCO. Its primary purpose is to be the main platform for interaction and collaboration between members and to be the effective voice of universities in Asia and the Pacific region.

