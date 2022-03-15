JAIN Online to organize mega virtual job fair 'Connect to Careers' for job aspirants

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): JAIN Online, the e-learning arm of JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University), a NAAC A++ University as per the recently revised framework is organizing a virtual job fair on 21st March 2022.

Over one lakh candidates with UG and PG degrees in Commerce, Management, Sciences, Humanities, CS IT, Engineering & Technology, Healthcare, and Hospitality are expected to participate in the job fair. Reputed companies like ANZ Bank, Nippon Toyota, ICICI Prudential, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Muthoot Microfin, Malabar Gold, Decathlon to name a few, have listed their open job roles here. Apart from these, popular startups like Dunzo, Big Basket, Upgrad, Cultfit, No Broker are going to participate in the job fair.

Titled as "Connect to Careers", the job fair is in line with JAIN Online's perception to help the students to choose the right careers by offering the ideal platform to get their dream jobs. The virtual job fair will help recruiters across India to connect with over one lakh candidates for different profiles. The recruiters will have the access to video resumes of candidates, candidate response dashboards, options to conduct online assessments, etc which will make the recruitment process easy and effective.

Speaking about the job fair, Dr Raj Singh, Vice-Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University), said, "We at JAIN, have always strived to connect education with employability since the inception of JAIN Group and have acted as a stepping stone for students towards achieving their goals. The 'Connect to Careers' job fair has been instrumental in connecting the prospective employees to the right recruiters not only in the private sector but also NGOs, research organizations, and government sectors. We are hopeful that the upcoming job fair, too, will bring a great opportunity for companies to hire students who are industry-ready and for students, the right job that matches their knowledge and skills."

Connect to careers program was started in 2018 by JAIN Group to enhance employability for students and job seekers. A total of more than 3500 participants have benefited from this campaign so far through this life-enhancing campaign.

Recruiters and job seekers can refer to the Connect to Careers website to know more about the job fair and registration details.

JAIN Online, the e-learning arm of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), is one of the leading online education providers in India. With skilled academic experts and digital innovators, JAIN Online offers learners the flexibility of studying from anywhere and at any time. The list of global and extensive education offered through the platform is aimed at empowering individuals to learn new skills through new-age and industry-relevant programs. JAIN Online is steadfast in its pursuit to offer diverse ways of learning that will help learners to advance their careers and life.

JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University)

Promoted by JAIN Group, The University is classified as one of the Category-I Institutions by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for their 3 decades of contribution in the field of education. The University is recognized among the top universities in India and considered a preferred learner-centric destination for students from different countries across the globe.

Known for its emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, research, and sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has some of the best minds in the educational and research fields and centres that inspire entrepreneurship and innovative thinking.

