VMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 23: Jamco Interiors, a global leader in aircraft cabin interiors with over seven decades of engineering heritage, inaugurated its brand-new Center of Excellence (COE) in Pune, India. The engineering facility marks a significant milestone in Jamco Interiors' global expansion strategy and positions India as a key pillar of its worldwide engineering network. Located in one of the country's most established manufacturing and engineering corridors, the facility will contribute to the continued growth of Maharashtra's aerospace and advanced engineering ecosystem. The Center of Excellence (COE) will undertake end-to-end aircraft cabin product engineering, spanning concept development, system architecture, detailed design, certification support, drawing release, and configuration control. This is not a support or outsourcing function; it represents full product ownership, seamlessly integrated into Jamco Interior's global engineering organisation. The facility will also provide opportunities for highly skilled engineering talent from Maharashtra to contribute directly to globally certified aerospace programs and advanced product development initiatives.

Jamco Interiors is the world's foremost supplier of high complexity widebody aircraft cabin systems, holding dominant global positions in lavatories and galleys. The company supplies approximately 50% of the world's widebody lavatories, including 100% on the Boeing 787 and 777, and approximately 40% of the world's widebody galleys, including 100% on the Boeing 787, along with 100% ICE Galleys on the Airbus A350. Jamco Interiors also has galleys, lavatories & business class seating products on all Airbus widebody platforms. It's product portfolio spans lavatories, galleys, business class seating, branding panels, window shades, and galley inserts, serving virtually every major airline and OEMs such as Airbus and Boeing globally.

Backed by Bain Capital, one of the world's leading institutional investment firms with $225 billion assets under management, Jamco Interiors has the financial strength and governance to invest patiently in long-term capability development. This ownership model directly underpins Jamco Interiors' decision to anchor high-value engineering operations in India. Engineering teams at Pune will work directly alongside Jamco Interiors' global program, certification, and product leadership, carrying clear accountability for deliverables across international programs. The scope of work covers the complete product engineering lifecycle for complex cabin systems, from preliminary design and architecture through detailed engineering, certification documentation, and in-service support. By embedding global engineering ownership within Maharashtra, Jamco Interiors aims to further strengthen the region's position as a destination for high-value aerospace engineering and technology-led innovation.

Kate Schaefer, Executive Chair & CEO, Jamco Interiors, said, "Aircraft interiors have become a critical part of how airlines differentiate their brands, improve operational performance, and enhance the passenger experience. As demand for increasingly sophisticated cabin solutions continues to grow, engineering excellence is becoming a decisive competitive advantage. Our investment in Pune reflects a long-term belief in India's ability to contribute at the highest levels of aerospace engineering. This Center of Excellence will play an important role in how Jamco Interiors develops products, supports global programs, and delivers innovation for airlines and aircraft manufacturers worldwide." India is among the fastest-growing commercial aviation markets in the world. As Indian carriers expand their long-haul and widebody operations and as fleets mature and require retrofit, modernisation, and lifecycle upgrades, the demand for advanced, OEM-aligned cabin interiors engineering is growing rapidly. Jamco Interiors' specialisation in widebody lavatories, galleys, business class seats and flight deck interiors makes it uniquely suited to serve this evolving landscape.

By establishing advanced aerospace engineering capability in Pune, Jamco Interiors also strengthens India's broader aviation ecosystem, enabling closer collaboration with airlines, MROs, and local aviation authorities and bringing high-value aerospace engineering closer to where it is needed most. The facility is designed to mature continuously, with scope and scale expanding in line with Jamco Interiors' global program requirements. Sanjeev Sen, Chief Operating Officer, Jamco Interiors, said, "India's aviation story is entering a more important chapter. The next stage will not be defined only by aircraft orders or passenger growth but by the depth of capability India builds to support aviation at global standards. That means full engineering ownership, certification discipline, manufacturing readiness, supply chain maturity, and lifecycle support.

The Pune Center of Excellence is an important step in Jamco Interiors' global engineering CoE model. Together with Bangalore, it gives us a platform to develop end-to-end advanced aircraft cabin interiors engineering, manufacturing engineering, and supply chain engineering capability in India for complex systems. For Jamco Interiors, this investment is not about moving work to India; it is about building high-technology capability and ownership in India. We are combining India's engineering talent with Jamco Interiors' Japanese aerospace heritage and global program experience to create a long-term technology pillar for our business. Our goal is for India to help shape how Jamco Interiors designs, certifies, industrialises, and supports the next generation of aircraft cabin interiors worldwide."

Jamco Interiors' global footprint spans Japan, the United States, France, Italy, Germany, the UAE, the Philippines, and Singapore. Pune joins this network not as a satellite office but as a full engineering node, with teams working to international certification standards, including FAA, EASA, and DGCA. The engineering facility will develop the next generation of Indian aerospace engineers, professionals who will own complex programs, drive certification processes, and contribute to Jamco Interiors' most strategically important global programs. In doing so, the facility will help expand the pool of aerospace engineering talent emerging from Maharashtra while strengthening India's role in the global aviation value chain.

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