Janalaxmi Designs brings contemporary interior designing to redefine traditional living spaces in India

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI/ATK): Striving to create the best atmosphere with the right choice of aesthetic pieces and designs, Janalaxmi Designs prides itself on offering exactly what the customers want.

Janalaxmi Designs is an interior design brand that has gained significant traction and market prominence in just four years since its inception in 2017. The firm is known for its deep rooted core values that are depicted through their intricate designs they deliver. From the trendy living room decor to the aesthetic kitchen and dining room designs, Janalaxmi Designs has excelled in delivering just what the customers have envisioned, gaining over 90% customer satisfaction rate. One of the secret mantras for their high customer satisfaction lies in the way they approach every decor and design.

(https://www.janalaxmi.com/) Janalaxmi Designs is renowned for investing a good amount of time in drafting new designs from scratch. It is a time-consuming craft that needs time to be executed with perfection. Mr. Deepak Pathak, is the founder of this successful venture, Janalaxmi Designs. Janalaxmi Designs has worked extensively to offer impeccable service quality. They even source the optimum quality wood from reliable sources.

Janalaxmi Designs' past projects include high-profile clients like Wipro, Emami, etc, all of which were heavily customized to reflect the brand's identity. The interior design brand has worked for many industries including hotels, workplaces, posh office locations, and residences. Janalaxmi Designs selected as "Outstanding & Promising Interior Design Firm of the Year 2021" Karnataka Award under "Residential Projects "Category for the year 2021 (GLOBAL EDITION) .

"Navigating this incredibly challenging year has been hard for all of us in the design industry. But with everything getting back to normal and witnessing a rapid increase in demand, we are constantly evolving ourselves with modern technology and are doing everything we can to meet the needs of our clients and keep them apprised of the situation and satisfied to the best of our ability", says founder Mr. Deepak Pathak.

Catering to each and every prerequisites of its clients, the brand envisions to touch horizons and expand its reach through designs that bring the space to life.

