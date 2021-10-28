Janhvi Kapoor spotted carrying MICHAEL to celebrate the launch of the digital campaign by Michael Kors

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Michael Kors is elated to reveal that Janhvi Kapoor was spotted carrying a MICHAEL Clementine Greenwich Medium Shoulder Bag from MICHAEL Michael Kors on her store visit to the Michael Kors flagship store at Jio World Drive, BKC Mumbai.
The Saffiano leather Greenwich shoulder bag is the ultimate finishing touch to create a polished look. It is designed in a structured silhouette with a sleek turn-lock closure along with an adjustable gold-tone chain strap.
The month-long MKMYWAY interactive experience concludes this weekend. Customers can visit their nearest Michael Kors stores in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore to avail of this hand-painted customisation on the signature MK handbags right in time for Diwali gifting.
After selecting their Signature print handbag, customers have the chance to have their bags hand-painted by Bangalore-based artist and illustrator Srishti Guptaroy (@srillustrator) with either their English/Hindi initials or with one of four unique motifs designed specifically for Diwali.
Additionally, the motifs will be made available as gify stickers available to all Instagram users as an extension of the in-store program. Supplies are provided by Angelus Paints, a California paint company and world leader in luxury customization.
