Jaro Education eyes more than 3X in revenue by the end of FY 22-23

You would like to read
- ITILITE strengthens its leadership with Sukhpreet Swaran Sandhu as Head of Human Resources
- The Flagship Annual Management Conclave 'Sapience 2021' organized by the Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon
- Digi8 marketing introduces AI and advanced tools to provide high yielding digital marketing solutions
- Luma World (Unnati Educare Pvt Ltd) wins the prestigious National Startup Award 2021 under Toys as Learning Resources Category
- This entrepreneur announces affordable digital marketing services for SMEs
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 ANI/BusinessWire India): Jaro Education, India's leading Edtech firm, aims to clock more than INR 300 crores in revenues by the end of FY 22-23.
The revenue target for FY 2022-23 will be a 200% increase as compared to FY 2021-22.
The Edtech pioneer is set to report its revenue for FY 21-22 at over 100 crores, marking a 100% jump over the last financial year.
The company's net profit is expected to increase by 300% from the previous financial year. The overall revenue from operations grew by more than 100% in FY 21-22. From H1FY2021 to H1FY22, Jaro Education observed massive growth in its learner base by 150% and is predicted to exceed 200% in FY2022. Herein, the expenses have been focused on marketing, human resources, digital transformation, technology infrastructure, and customer experience.
Asserting a vision for future growth, Jaro Education's CEO, (https://www.linkedin.com/in/ranjita-raman-114b6810b) Ranjita Raman, said, "Our revenues have grown more than 100% in the last fiscal. We have further soared to this mark of 100 crores, but we aspire to clock INR 300 crores by the end of FY23. Jaro Education, being a self-funded and profitable company, is gradually becoming a catalyst in boosting its growth synergy. Firmly, we are poised to garner a significant share in renovating the future Edtech market."
Earlier, Jaro Education announced to allocate 100 crores of marketing spending in the next fiscal year. The budget allocated will be used to enhance corporate offerings, expand programme portfolios, and launch brand awareness campaigns, acquiring new learners across the globe. This campaign will be leveraged by expanding its programme selections to include more multi-industry and global partner offerings.
The Edtech firm created a benchmark by introducing the 10th international programme in a row by collaborating with the world's 7th-ranked QS institution (2022), Imperial College Business School, London, offering a unique blend of academic and corporate programs.
Jaro Education also announced a global partnership with one of the top-ranked global institution Swiss School of Management to offer doctorate programmes for C-suite professionals. Over the years, Jaro Education has transformed more than 3 lakh careers across diverse domains and continues to refine working professionals' skills with quality executive education programs.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor