Jaro Education launches a new online program in Corporate Finance and Analytics in collaboration with KPMG India

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI/Mediawire): A digital boom is here, and every sector is revamping itself with the latest technological advances. The finance sector is no different. At such a time, it becomes necessary to polish your skills at the workplace.

Career growth will be facilitated if one updates themselves with the next level skills such as --- (detail out what this stands for -Financial Planning & Analysis), financial modelling, Tableau, fintech, data analysis and blockchain.

Finding the right course to solve this problem can be difficult for a working professional because time becomes a constraint. Keeping this requirement in mind, Jaro Education and KPMG in India have entered into an agreement to deliver a certification program in n corporate finance and analytics. This online course could benefit finance professionals, which will soon need advanced digital knowledge to upskill themselves.

If you are a finance professional and are not fluent in FP & A, financial modeling, tableau, data analysis, fintech, or blockchain, this certification could be beneficial to further upgrade your skills and make you future ready.

The six-month course in a virtual classroom will incorporate more than 100 hours of interactive learning. The program will go on to cover Tableau, an important tool in data analytics and visualisation, which is fast emerging with most big companies now depending on the harvest of data expertly and successfully to chart out policies and their future mode of action.

"The entire program is constructed around real-world scenarios. While one learns the frameworks and concepts, numerous assignments are expertly crafted to allow one an opportunity to apply the concepts in real world scenarios. Jaro Education is the program's marketing and technology partner" said an official from KPMG in India.

Jaro Education has been upbeat about the collaboration with KPMG in India and believes that this course could give a big fillip to finance professionals, especially in the banking, finance and insurance sectors.

"The partnership with KPMG focuses on bridging the finance and analytics skill-gap in the workforce. The ideal candidate for the course is a finance professional with 3-6 years of post-qualification experience. KPMG India experts will deliver the course, which aims to bridge the skill gaps," said an official from Jaro Education.

This course is going to be best suited to finance managers, corporate finance professionals, chartered accountants, MBA finance and CFA program candidates, self-employed finance professionals and graduates.

Jaro Education is the leading edtech firm - pioneers in the executive education space. It is seen as a bridge, helping the premium corporate, institutes and universities to develop online and technology-based programs to cater to the needs of working professionals.

Jaro Education offers a wide range of choices in management and technology programs from reputed corporates, universities and institutes, nationally and globally. Jaro takes pride in its premium associations with IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Trichy, IMT Ghaziabad, Welingkar Institute of Management, Dayananda Sagar and Bharati Vidyapeeth (DU) University.

