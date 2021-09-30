Jaro Education launches World-Class Online Master of Science (MS) Program from IU Germany and London South Bank University

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Jaro Education today announced its partnership with IU International University of Applied Sciences, Germany to offer a dual degree in the Master of Science (MS) Program.

The program offers affordable dual degree benefits from IU International University of Applied Sciences, Germany, and London South Bank University (LSBU), UK. This premium new-age degree program from Tech professionals aims to equip working professionals with cutting edge skills and increase their international career prospects.

IU International University of Applied Sciences is an AACSB member and has a 5 Star QS World rating for online learning. The university has partnered with LSBU to give learners the opportunity to earn a dual degree, which enables them to thrive in their professions and qualify for top jobs, worldwide.

This MS degree is offered in four streams - Data Science, Cyber Security, Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence. This unique program will enable learners to complete their MS degree in one year. It is a full-time online course that allows you to learn on-the-go with podcasts, eBooks and remote coaching.

Sharing her views on the importance of the partnership, Ranjita Raman, Chief Executive Officer, Jaro Education said, "It has always been our endeavour to offer professionals a world-class affordable education with top global universities. Through our collaboration with IU International University of Applied Sciences, we aim to offer a high-quality and affordable global program for working professionals to build new-age skills."

Prof. Dr. Florian Hummel, Head of Faculty and Prorector International and Diversity, International University of Applied Sciences, said, "We are excited to be associated with Jaro Education to offer our premium dual degree program, which offers learners the opportunity to graduate with both, a German degree and a British degree."

Those interested in the programs can enrol here:

(https://www.jaroeducation.com/iu-international-university-of-applied-sciences)

(https://www.jaroeducation.com/iu-m-sc-data-science)

(https://www.jaroeducation.com/iu-m-sc-cyber-security)

(https://www.jaroeducation.com/iu-artificial-intelligence)

(https://www.jaroeducation.com/iu-m-sc-computer-science)

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)