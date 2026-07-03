PNN Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 3: Jashn Realty is launching Jashn Golf Estate this Diwali Jashn Golf Estate, an 18-acre ultra-luxury golf-facing development which the company describes as India's first 4.99 BHK residential category. Jashn Golf Estate has been conceived to redefine premium living by combining expansive private floors, over 100 lifestyle amenities, low-density planning and a golf-centric lifestyle. Unlike the conventional 4.5 BHK format, Jashn Golf Estate's 4.99 BHK residences provide an almost full-sized additional habitable space that can function as a wellness room, executive office, hobby studio, family lounge or entertainment space. This new category reflects changing lifestyle aspirations of affluent Indian families.

At Jashn Golf Estate, residents benefit from fully equipped ultra-luxury residences with staff rooms, private jacuzzis, imported modular kitchens, smart home automation, 100% power backup, generous balconies, premium finishes and golf-course-facing views. The development also features Lucknow's largest 66,000 sq. ft. clubhouse together with more than 100 curated amenities including floating padel courts, natural ponds, musical fountains, wellness gardens, yoga spaces, mini golf, business centre, spa, cryotherapy, infinity pool and multiple recreational experiences. Speaking about the upcoming launch, Mr. Rahul Aggarwal, Managing Director, Jashn Realty, said: "The Indian luxury buyer has evolved far beyond conventional apartment formats. At Jashn Golf Estate, we asked a simple question--why should buyers continue to compromise with a so-called half room? The 4.99 BHK concept reflects how affluent families actually live today. Every space has a meaningful purpose, and every detail at Jashn Golf Estate has been designed to deliver privacy, functionality and an international lifestyle."

Jashn Golf Estate also embraces a low-density master plan, landscaped open spaces, full-grown tree plantations, three-tier security, automated irrigation, rainwater harvesting and premium facade lighting, creating a holistic luxury ecosystem. As Lucknow emerges as a preferred destination for premium housing, Jashn Golf Estate positions itself as a benchmark project that combines thoughtful planning, global lifestyle experiences and category-defining residential design. Rather than simply offering larger homes, Jashn Golf Estate aims to establish a new language for luxury living centred on functionality, wellness and enduring value. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)