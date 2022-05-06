JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals records growth rate of 29 per cent to emerge as the fastest growing Indian Pharma Company

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI/PNN): Amid the ongoing COVID pandemic and the crisis created by it, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., has emerged as the fastest growing pharmaceuticals company amongst the top 25 companies in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market during the Financial Year 2021-22 registering an impressive growth rate of 29 per cent outperforming the market rate of 18 per cent as per the moving annual turnover (MAT) basis in March 2022.

JBCPL sales as per IQVIA MAT 22 was at INR 1490.7 crores as compared to INR 1157.4 crores a year back recording growth of 28.8 per cent for FY 22. JB was the fastest growing pharmaceutical company in FY 2021-22. More so, brands of JBCPL are ranked in the top 300 pharmaceutical brands of the Indian Pharmaceutical Market.

Elated on the spectacular growth of JBCPL, Nikhil Chopra, CEO and Whole Time Director, JBCPL said, "We have made a remarkable growth during the financial year 2021-22. Though currently, we are ranked 25 in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market, we target to have the company rank in the top 20 pharmaceutical firms. We have outperformed in the cardiac segment with 3 of its brands marking their presence in the top 300 brands of Indian Pharmaceutical Market."

The company has also gained ranks from 32 as of moving annual turnover (MAT) March 2020 to rank 25 in March 2022 and with the newly acquired brands from Sanzyme and the latest addition of Azmarda from April 2022, JBCPL is likely to gain even more ranks in the coming years.

"We are delighted to be the fastest-growing company in the FY 2021-22. This has been possible because of the continued focus on its core therapy areas. Further, this growth has been achieved with an insignificant contribution from the COVID portfolio, which reflects the underlying growth momentum of our core business. We remain confident that we will continue to outperform Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM), and drive growth by focusing on our core therapy areas. Last year, we focused on building capabilities and focused on building a culture that will drive growth. We reached out to every employee to build a cohesive culture," said, Dilip Singh Rathore, President, Domestic Business, JBCPL.

With the strong placement in the cardiac segment, JBCPL has moved up three ranks in the therapy from 16 as moving annual turnover (MAT) from March 2020 to 13 by March 2022, while growing with a CAGR of 22.73 per cent, beating the segment growth rate which is 12 per cent over the same period. 4 of JB's brands (including Azmarda) rank in Top 100 in the Therapy, all growing at a very healthy pace.

In the Gastro-Intestinal Segment with Rantac - another JBCPL brand that garners a sizeable portion of its revenues, Rantac ranks at 45 in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (MAT March 2022) gaining 16 ranks since FY-2020 and ranking 6 in the Gastro-Intestinal Segment. The brand, over the years, has grown with a healthy CAGR of 21 per cent in the Gastro-Intestinal segment which shows a growth rate of 12 per cent.

Metrogyl - This is JBCPL's 1st ever formulation brand launched in 1977. This is another market dominator, capturing ~79 per cent of the Metronidazole Plain Liquid market and 71 per cent of the Metronidazole Plain Solid market while depicting an impressive CAGR of 30 per cent. The brand ranks 194 in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (MAT March 2022) rising from the rank of 241 in FY-2020.

