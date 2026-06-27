VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [india], June 27: In a landmark moment for design education and entrepreneurship in India, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, in collaboration with The Charter (Bombay Founders' Club BFC) successfully hosted the country's first-ever Founder-Designer Auction Platform, creating a new benchmark for industry-academia engagement and experiential learning. Held at Prabodhan Thackeray Auditorium, Mumbai, the pioneering initiative brought together emerging design talent and some of India's most promising D2C founders under one roof. The event witnessed an overwhelming response from both the startup and design communities, culminating in 22 student groups being selected and backed by founders for future collaborations and capsule collection development.

The event marked a significant departure from traditional student showcases by introducing a dynamic auction-led format where founders evaluated, interacted with, and selected student design concepts that aligned with their brand vision, market positioning, and creative aspirations. The result was a powerful convergence of design thinking, entrepreneurship, innovation, and mentorship. Widely regarded as one of the most innovative industry-engagement initiatives introduced within design education, the Founder-Designer Auction Platform has established a new model for connecting emerging talent with real business opportunities. The event was graced by Mr. Yogesh Dalal, Trustee and Strategic Leader of JD Institute of Fashion Technology, and Dr. Payal Dalal, Director, who congratulated both the participating founders and students for embracing a unique platform designed to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Yogesh Dalal highlighted the importance of creating industry-integrated opportunities for students and emphasized JD Institute's continued commitment towards preparing learners for real-world challenges beyond the classroom. Dr. Payal Dalal congratulated the selected student groups and participating founders, appreciating the enthusiasm, creativity, and professionalism displayed throughout the event. She noted that the initiative reflects the evolving future of education, where collaboration, innovation, and entrepreneurship are becoming integral components of the learning experience. The atmosphere throughout the event was filled with anticipation and excitement as students presented their concepts, mood boards, prototypes, and garment samples to an audience of entrepreneurs and brand leaders. Each presentation represented months of research, ideation, and creative development, giving students a valuable opportunity to showcase their talent directly to decision-makers from the industry.

As founders evaluated concepts and expressed interest in potential collaborations, the auction floor transformed into a vibrant ecosystem of creativity and opportunity. By the end of the event, 22 student groups had successfully secured founder partnerships, paving the way for collaborative capsule collections that will further evolve in the coming months. For many students, the experience represented far more than a presentation or competition. It was their first opportunity to interact directly with entrepreneurs, understand business expectations, receive professional feedback, and gain recognition for their creative capabilities. The excitement among students was evident throughout the event. Many described the platform as a transformational experience that provided validation for their ideas and opened doors to opportunities they had never imagined possible during their academic journey. The prospect of working alongside founders and contributing to real brands generated immense enthusiasm and motivation among participants.

Speaking about the success of the initiative, Rinesh Dalal, Director, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, said: "Today is not just an event; it is a defining moment in the evolution of design education. For decades, design institutes have showcased student work through exhibitions and runway presentations. What we have created here is something entirely different. We have built a platform where talent meets opportunity, where students interact directly with founders, and where creativity is validated by the industry itself. Seeing 22 student groups secure collaborations with founders is a testament to the immense potential of our students. JD Institute has always believed in going beyond conventional education, and this initiative reflects our commitment to preparing students for the future of the creative economy."

He further added: "History has been created today through the collective vision of JD Institute of Fashion Technology and The Charter. This initiative demonstrates what becomes possible when education, entrepreneurship, and innovation come together on a single platform." Echoing similar sentiments, Devarsh Saraf, Founder, Bombay Founders' Club, remarked: "The energy in the room was extraordinary. We witnessed founders engaging with emerging talent in a way that is rarely seen within traditional startup or design ecosystems. The quality of ideas presented by the students was impressive, and the enthusiasm shown by the founders proves that there is tremendous value in creating meaningful interactions between entrepreneurs and young creatives. We are proud to have partnered with JD Institute and The Charter to make this vision a reality. This is only the beginning of what we believe can become a movement that redefines how founders and designers collaborate in India."

The initiative also showcased the growing importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in today's innovation-driven economy. As brands increasingly seek originality, storytelling, design differentiation, and customer engagement, emerging designers are becoming valuable strategic partners rather than merely creative contributors. By connecting students directly with founders, JD Institute and The Charter have demonstrated how educational institutions can create tangible career pathways and meaningful industry exposure while fostering entrepreneurial thinking among students. Industry leaders, startup founders, faculty members, mentors, and invited guests lauded the initiative for its originality and impact. Many described the event as a blueprint for the future of design education, where experiential learning and industry collaboration take center stage.

Founded in 1988, JD Institute of Fashion Technology has consistently been at the forefront of design education in India, pioneering innovative academic models and industry-integrated learning experiences. Through initiatives such as the Founder-Designer Auction Platform, the institute continues to reinforce its position as "The Original in Design Education," while empowering the next generation of designers, entrepreneurs, and creative leaders. As the selected student groups now begin their collaboration journey with founders, the success of the inaugural Founder-Designer Auction Platform stands as a testament to the power of innovation, partnership, and vision. More importantly, it marks the beginning of a new chapter in Indian design education--one where classrooms extend into boardrooms, ideas become opportunities, and students become industry collaborators.

With history having been created through the partnership between JD Institute of Fashion Technology and The Charter, the event has set a new benchmark for how educational institutions and entrepreneurial communities can come together to shape the future of creativity, business, and innovation in India. Official Website: www.jdinstituteoffashiontechnology.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)