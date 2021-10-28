JD Institute of Fashion Technology announces the opening of admission for AY 2021-2022

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI/SRV Media): JD Institute of Fashion Technology, a legacy institution offering design education with a unique approach, has announced the opening of admissions applications for the academic year 2021-2022, for its undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma programs.

Aspiring design candidates can apply online for its broad spectrum of specially curated courses and fill the application form in simple and easy steps by clicking on (https://bit.ly/3E6goX6)

Established in 1988, JD Institute of Fashion Technology is a multiple award-winning institution that has been at the forefront of providing illustrious design education with the combination of theoretical and industrial exposure across respective subjects. With learning centers spread across Bangalore, Goa, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Vijayawada, the institute offers a host of programs in Fashion, Interior Design, Graphic Design, Product Design, Jewellery Design, Photography, Makeup and Hairstyle Artistry through its undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma programs.

For aspiring fashion designers, JD Institute offers BSc. in Fashion and Apparel Design, MSc. in Fashion Design and Management and Diploma courses in Fashion Design and Fashion Styling. Students who desire to pursue a career in interior design can receive the finest theoretical and practical exposure with BSc. in Interior Design and Decoration, MSc. in Interior Design and Diploma in Interior Design courses offered by the institute.

Apart from this, JD Institute of Fashion Technology also offers diploma courses in Photography and Makeup and Hairstyle Artistry. Additionally, the institute is also associated with Bengaluru City University, Goa University and collaborated with Singhania University.

JD Institute of Fashion Technology has also been awarded the Global League Institute by the Great Place to Study and presented with recognition at the House of Commons, London in 2019. It also holds international affiliations with prestigious design bodies and institutions like EQAC, EU India Chambers and many more.

Nealesh Dalal, Managing Trustee, JD Educational Trust said, ''At JD Institute, design education goes beyond pen and paper. While the modes and paradigm of education have transformed with waves of uncertainty, our aim as well has changed to deliver education in a way to acquaint our students with industry perspectives and cutting-edge technology. JD Institute's course of education assures aspiring design professionals eager to gain the momentum essential to take on the creative industry forward. We wish all the aspiring design students best of luck for admission. We are eager to meet and welcome our new students.''

The education imparted at JD Institute goes beyond the classroom to ensure students are provided with industrial exposure through factory visits, talk sessions, seminars and workshops by leading industry experts. In a post-pandemic world, the ability to curate education in order to impart theoretical and practical knowledge with the right amalgamation of state-of-the-art digital and technological advancements is key; and JD Institute of Fashion Technology is undoubtedly at the heart of curating design education in its modern sense. This includes rendering students' skills and capabilities with industry exposure that is second to none.

Further, the institute works closely with the students for placements through its in-house team that monitors job requirements in the fashion, lifestyle and design industry. In addition, the institute also encourages and supports alumni seeking an entrepreneurial start. Students from JD Institute of Fashion Technology are working across leading and prominent fashion and lifestyle brands.

