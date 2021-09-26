JD Institute Of Fashion Technology receives Award from Sonu Sood at International Glory Awards Goa 2021

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI/ATK): JD Institute Of Fashion Technology named and won the "Most Trusted Brand For E-Learning In Fashion, Design, Interior & Management" IN THE INTERNATIONAL GLORY AWARDS GOA 2021.

It was presented by and very popular Bollywood actor Sonu Sood "The Son Of India" as Chief Guest on August 28, 2021 in Goa.

It was received by Yogesh Dalal - One of the respected Trustee of JD Institute of Technology and Dr. Payal Dalal Director of JD Institute of Fashion Technology, Maharashtra (Education Division of JD Educational Trust). This award honours and celebrates individuals & brands from across the country who have made an impact on their respective industries through innovative stories & technology.

JD Institute Of Fashion Technology, founded in 1988, has established a reputation as one of the leading institutions in unleashing the opportunity for brilliant levels of talent to shine. JD Institute, as acknowledged Fashion, Styling and creative educators in India, believe in transcending boundaries of traditional education by employing new platforms and methodologies, to remodel learning into action that fosters a fair-minded and sustainable future. As a result, JD Institute Of Fashion Technology has been recognised and awarded for its effort and dedication.

With (https://jdinstituteoffashiontechnology.com/) influencing trend and jurisdiction in Maharashtra's posh cities, fashion attains its zenith. JD Institute of Fashion Technology in Maharashtra accomplished a superb synthesis of ancient and modern trends in fashion and costume. Despite changes in technology and globalisation, JD Institute of Fashion Technology continues to provide education to meet the needs of the fashion, design, interior and management industry.

As a result of the JD Institute Of Fashion Technology's efforts, a prestigious group has recognised and applauded them. VkonnectStar Events & Entertainment hosted the International Glory Awards, 2021, in Goa, to honour a number of companies, entrepreneurs & service providers in their respective fields for their outstanding performances. Several other celebrities, socialites, bureaucrats, and VIP's attended the event.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)