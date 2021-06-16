Jehangir Hospital takes home a 'Sweet' victory at Healthcare Asia Awards 2021

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jehangir Hospital, one of the oldest and most renowned names in Pune, emerged victorious at the Healthcare Asia Awards, 2021. With a legacy of providing quality healthcare services for over 75 years, the institution holds a steadfast position of trust and respect in the people's hearts and minds.

NABH, NABL, and NACL accredited, the 350-bed with 85 fully-equipped ICU beds,(https://www.jehangirhospital.com/)Jehangir Hospital is synonymous with medical excellence, quality of its patient care, and affordability.

Jehangir has always been fully committed to providing healthcare of international standards through a team of highly qualified professionals and affordable to the community. With the "care continuum", an added edge to their offering, Jehangir and the HCJMRI's charity program (Sweetlings) for children with diabetes has already supported 565 children with diabetes.

Started in 2010, the program "Sweetlings" is a holistic rehabilitation program for children with Type 1 Diabetes. Each team comprises a pediatrician, a pediatric endocrinologist, a dietitian, a diabetes educator, a psychologist, social workers, peer educators and volunteers who regularly run the clinic every Saturday.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Jehangir's children have found it difficult to come to the hospital for medical help. For some, buying insulin/strips and other ancillary medications locally was also a challenge as most parents who are daily laborers had no work. This was a dangerous situation for the family and children, and the institute found it necessary to find ways to provide food and medications even during the crisis.

Jehangir's determination to manage and support all their children even during an entire lockdown was commendable. However, what's remarkable was that 100 per cent of their children who received insulin and other rations during the lockdown restrictions; survived. The hospital didn't lose any child to the COVID-19 pandemic. All these successes have garnered them Healthcare Asia's Corporate Social Responsibility of the Year Awards in India.

Continuing with its ethos of making quality healthcare Affordable and Accessible to everyone, Jehangir Hospital plans to expand in near future by setting up specialty Hospitals and clinics in city and peripheries,

Jehangir Hospital believes that good health has always been a priceless asset - and will continue to remain one as well. And while retaining their values while modernising is important to their growth, their patients remain at the centre of all their endeavours as they evolve with the changing times.

Jehangir Hospital was established in 1946. It began as Jehangir Nursing Home when its founders, Sir Cowasji Jehangir and Lady Hirabai Jehangir, invited the eminent Dr. Edul jee H. Coyaji to set up a facility to offer personalized care of high quality at an affordable price to the people of Poona. On the 6th of February, 1946, it became the city's first significant private hospital with only a few beds.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)