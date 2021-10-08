Jewelegance: A jewellery brand synonymous with transparency, quality and utmost customer satisfaction

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI/Mediawire): The phrase 'premium jewellery' often gets most of us thinking about women adorned in expensive gold or diamond jewellery from head-to-toe.

But sometimes, we wish to have a really special piece, whether it's to commemorate a special occasion or simply that would look good with everything in your closet.

Well, Jewelegance is that one-stop solution for all your jewellery whims and fancies. Known for exceptional customer service, Jewelegance is an authentic online store with BIS-Hallmark and ultimate quality assurance.

From Indian to Western, traditional to modern, Jewelegance has an envy-inducing trove of jewellery in various categories such as earrings, rings, bracelets, necklaces, mangalsutra, nose pin, Pohccha, Maangtikka, bangles, chains, etc. A unit of Starck Corporation LLP, Jewelegance is also a registered trademark under class 14,16,35,42.

The parent company Starck Corporation LLP was founded on July 5, 2018, at Ahmedabad, Gujarat by Darshan Soni, Dhruval Shah and Gunjan Soni.

Every product here comes with a HUID which is even printed on the bill and allows the buyer to browse through the complete details of the products. The brand offers an array of options in 14K, 18K, and 22K gold and diamond jewellery.

Jewelegance is a fitting example of women empowerment as 90% of their staff are female folks. Women here play an important role at all the stages in transforming such an innovative online jewellery platform.

One of its kind customer service

Gone are the days when buying jewellery involved hopping showrooms, hunting for hallmarked pieces, paying higher making charges, worrying for returns, after-sales services and a lot more. But with Jewelegance, shopping for gold and diamond jewellery has become hassle-free, easy, and simpler. The brand stands out for its uncanny customer service.

It provides customer support through multiple channels such as E-mail, SMS, Call, Whatsapp, Facebook and live chat. The moment a client sends a query a dedicated sales agent is assigned to each client to take care of all their jewellery related needs and even stays connected for after-sales services.

The best part about booking your piece of jewellery through your sales agent is you get an option of making a part payment while placing an order and the remaining payment at the time of dispatch. Meanwhile, you can stay well connected and take all the live updates of your order from the agent.

Not just this, the brand also offers trouble-free lifetime buy-back and return policies. Based on the pieces you buy, minimal cancellation charges are levied on each product and the balance amount is refunded to the client. Isn't this great? Since customer satisfaction is everything at the inconvenience caused to the customer in terms of design, delivery, or anything else related to an order is well-taken care of by the brand.

Jewelegance has an astounding worldwide presence and ships its products across 20 countries. Custom duty, shipping charges, and other costs are always kept transparent with the buyers. During these unprecedented times, if by any chance the delivery gets delayed than what was committed to the customer then that's also handled quite well and in the client's favour with whatever is possible.

Dhruval Shah, Founder, Jewelegance proudly talking about the brand shares, "Ever since we started Jewelegance in 2018, it has been a journey to marvel. Our focus has always been on maintaining a personal touch with each customer. Since every buyer is special to us, we also send freebies, offer free shipping, and ensure attractive packing with each order. We specialize in antique, temple, pearl, diamond and delicate diamond jewellery. In order to give the best to our customers, we offered zero making charges in 2019 and have now kept flat Rs. 599-699 average making charges on our products. I am happy to share that during lockdown also we managed timely delivery of all the orders and nationally and internationally too.

Testimonials:

1. Kirti Satyam

I placed my order for an 18k beautiful gemstone Rose gold set of necklace with earrings for my engagement. All their products are BIS hallmarked and their gems and diamonds are certified too. It came with a document that shows all its authenticity. I really love the product that I had ordered. Mine was a ready product so it came within a week. The brand gives you updates on every step, they keep you in a loop track until your product is delivered. Awesome service. I'll order another one soon.

2. Mansi Shah

I am from Mumbai and had ordered Bore Mala and was worried about the quality. But I would like to thank their customer service for discussing and providing much more information while placing order with them. I received the product before time and customer executives were available in between to solve any query I had.

I got Hallmarked product and free goodies with the original bill of my ordered products. I would like to shop more in the coming days.

I would say they are very much customer-focused.

3. Amateur Ink

Finding a trusted partner for Gold/Diamond Jewellery online is not easy. Moreover, with the big brands the variety is limited (specifically in 22k gold ornaments) but Jewelegance will surprise you with their vast collection with some really amazing designs (that I think can be difficult to find in the local market as well) ranging in all weight ranges in all segments. I was apprehensive while placing the order regarding craftsmanship but Jewelegance has delivered the best. I loved their work and detailing. Their customer service team is the cherry on the cake, they are very responsive. In short, I am very happy and satisfied with my purchase. Looking forward to more purchases from you!

Festivities are around the corner and for adding the right bling to it, Jewelegance is running captivating offers. As a part of which you would just need to pay Rs. 399 and Rs. 199 per gram making charges on gold and diamond jewellery, respectively. Also, assured silver and gold coin offer for HDFC Bank Card Holders only till October 15,2021.

Details:

Website: (https://www.jewelegance.com)

Social Media Handle: myJewelegance

Customer Care:(https://api.whatsapp.com/send/?phone=916359945000 & text=Hello & app_absent=0) +91 63 599 45000 / +91 990 444 3030

