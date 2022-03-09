Jewellery brand Priyaasi celebrates Women's Day by launching its new collection with Dia Mirza

You would like to read
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Priyaasi, a direct-to-consumer online jewellery brand has made rapid progress in the last 4 years - courtesy of the pot-pourri of jewellery styles and affordable price point. The brand stands for women who believe in the celebration of moments, togetherness, supporting each other and harbouring a bond of trust.
This Women's Day, the brand made an official announcement about the onboarding of the ethereal Dia Mirza as their brand ambassador. She has consistently used her position of power to drive awareness not just about women empowerment, but other blazing issues like climate change, environment conservation, girl-child education and gender equality as well. Quite naturally, she is the perfect fit for a jewellery brand that celebrates womanhood with its craft.
Mensa Brands, a startup unicorn that partners with digital-first companies and scales them domestically and overseas - believes strongly in Priyaasi's endeavour to deliver exquisite pieces of jewellery for women from all walks of life. This association is an example of the Mensa Brand's Promise, of helping the founders create global digital-first brands.
Speaking about the scope of growth and opportunities ahead for 'Priyaasi', Ananth Narayanan, Founder & CEO of Mensa Brands, said, "The opportunity in the D2C segment in India is enormous and underpenetrated categories like jewellery, make up for an excellent and exciting space to be in. We are very upbeat about Priyaasi's Association with Dia Mirza, an epitome of elegance herself."
The founder of Priyaasi, Priyanka Khandelwal, spoke about the association saying, "Dia has a timeless beauty and appeal to her, and I loved how she responded to our product range, be it the everyday silver designs or the festive specials. For a brand that celebrates women across occasions through jewellery, this is a perfect match! Excited to see our journey together with her as the official Face of Priyaasi!"
