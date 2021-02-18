Jewellery industry innovated: JewelFlix crossed association of 500+ leading Jewellers in India

You would like to read
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): JewelFlix, an online jewellery marketplace, has successfully associated and connected more than 500 Jewellers together, including retailers, wholesalers, and manufacturers across India to date.
In the past two years since its inception, JewelFlix has taken the initiative to take the Indian Jewellery market from offline to online market and put all the gems and jewellery stores in front of consumers.
JewelFlix has recently disclosed that they have catalogued over 41,500 plus unique jewellery products from 500 plus jewellers across India. Now, it is in the process of participating in many exclusive jewellery exhibitions to connect with more Jewellers.
The goal of JewelFlix is to bring digitalisation in Indian jewellery market by connecting more than 5 lakh jewellers together; like retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers across the country. And it is currently leading in the numbers. This is being achieved by creating an online presence for each associated jewellery store. Developing e-catalogues, promoting, branding, and providing end to end digital marketing solutions to the jewellers is the prime focus of the company.
The founder and CEO of JewelFlix, Savai Khatri, along with the Co-founder Vikram Jain are experienced jewellers themselves with more than 12 years of experience in gems and jewellery. They believe that the Indian market still has a lot of untapped potential for jewellers, which has led to the establishment of 'Tansh Jewels Private Limited'.
