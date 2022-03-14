JewelOne launches Zheena - exclusive gemstone jewellery collection that celebrate a woman's vibrance

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): JewelOne, one of South India's fastest growing retail jewellery brands from the house of Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited is back with a new collection, not long after they launched their diamond jewellery collection called Nirjhara.

The new collection is called Zheena, which is gemstone jewellery that celebrates the qualities of vibrance and rarity.

Zheena gemstone jewellery collection was unveiled in the presence of the JewelOne's Managing Director K. Srinivasan, Chief Operating Officer N. Vaideeswaran and other guests from the company at JewelOne's Madurai showroom recently. The event began with the auspicious lighting of the lamp, followed by unveiling the logo of the new collection, and then a showcase of the range by the MD. The collection is now all set for customers to purchase. The event was attended by JewelOne customers and other dignitaries.

Zheena is inspired by the vibrance of gemstones and is a complement to woman who reflects such vibrance, with her enthusiasm and lively presence, no matter where she is present. The jewellery is brought to life at state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities of Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited, one of Asia's largest manufacturers of precious jewellery based out of the vibrant city of Coimbatore.

K. Srinivasan, Managing Director of Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited, who unveiled the collection their customers spoke to the media and said, "As we present to you our latest collection.... Zheena... that's like a poetry to the vibrance of a woman... I'd like to add that we've enjoyed success with our collections like Ayanaa and Nirjhara in the past, and now we want to delight our customers with more such collections. There's more coming ahead. This collection is a mix of 20-30% Traditional design patterns and 70-80% contemporary patterns. The collection comprises of Long Harams, Neckwear, Choker, Bangles, Earrings and Finger Rings. The price range starts from Rs. 20,000/- to Rs. 5 lakhs."

Talking to the media, N. Vaideeswaran, Chief Operating Officer, Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited said, "We are super excited to present to you Zheena, a new collection of jewellery crafted with precious and semi-precious gemstones. This collection celebrates the personality of women and the quality to light up any place they are in - with their vibrance. The collection is aptly defined but its tagline: "Zheena: As vibrant as you". The name has a Persian origin to it which means 'vibrance'. Every piece in this collection has been crafted to be modern-style jewellery, and perfect for occasions like weddings, engagements, cocktail evening, parties and even office wear. Zheena comes after the successful launches of our two previous collections - Ayanaa and Nirjhara."

The collection will be available at all the 14 showrooms of JewelOne in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The group plans to expand its retail presence through franchisees and business partners across the state and nationally as well.

