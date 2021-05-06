JGU launches 10th School of Psychology & Counselling with new undergraduate degree in Psychology

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], May 6 (ANI/OP Jindal University): OP Jindal Global University is pleased to announce the opening of its tenth school: The Jindal School of Psychology & Counselling.

The school offers a three-year program, culminating in a BA Honours degree in Psychology.

The Jindal School of Psychology & Counselling (JSPC) will commence with the first batch of students in August this year. Interested students can apply for the BA Honours degree in Psychology, designed to ensure students receive a robust interdisciplinary education in the psychological sciences.

Students will be exposed to psychological theory, experimentation, and practice through a range of innovative and rigorous courses taught by a diverse group of research-active faculty. Core courses will expose students to the breadth of psychology, with the ability to tailor upper-level course work based on personal interests and long-term professional goals.

Real-world experience will be gained through the completion of a rigorous and diverse internship program and international exchange programs with eminent departments, schools, universities, and institutions. The goal is to empower our students with a strong foundation in the psychological sciences for careers in research, counselling, education, healthcare, business, community, corporate, and the private and social sector.

JSPC aims to instill both classroom and practice-led learning opportunities to students. The school places particular emphasis on statistical and research methodologies, both quantitative and qualitative. Students will gain a robust research skill set, distinguishing our school from other B.A. Psychology programs in India.

For instance, E-Cog: The Emotion & Cognition Psychology Research Centre is a psychological research centre jointly run by faculty from JSPC and the Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities. The centre is designed to provide research opportunities to faculty and avail research-anchored educational opportunities to students. In addition, JSPC plans to open a research laboratory in August 2022, enabling our students to gain hands-on experience in experimental psychology.

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) is a non-profit global university recognised by the University Grants Commission in India. It is among the top ten private universities in India, recognised by the Indian Ministry of Education as an 'Institute of Eminence' (IoE). JGU has also been ranked as the number one private university in India in the 2021 QS World University Rankings, as well as the only private university in India to be ranked among the top 150 worldwide institutes in the 2021 QS Young University Rankings.

JGU maintains a strong focus on internationalisation and has created numerous meaningful partnerships with leading universities around the world, including Harvard University, Yale University, Columbia University, UC Berkeley, City University of Hong Kong, University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, Queen Mary University of London, University of Melbourne, Australian National University, Tsinghua University, and Peking University, to name a few. These partnerships include diverse modes of collaborations--i.e., student exchange, faculty exchange, joint teaching programs, joint research, joint publications, dual degree programs, immersion programs, joint seminars and conferences, joint executive education programs, and short-term study programs.

Beyond JSPC, JGU has a vibrant community of psychologists. The Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) is comprised of faculty members from premier institutions in India and abroad. The institute is dedicated to understanding, developing, and applying human process competencies through continuous experimentation, research, and learning.

JIBS works with top national and international researchers to address critical issues in human behaviour from a multidisciplinary perspective. JIBS also sponsors multiple research centres, including the Centre for Victimology and Psychological Studies, the Centre for Leadership and Change, the Centre for Community Mental Health, and the Centre for Criminology and Forensic Studies.

Interested students are encouraged to visit the JSPC website (https://jgu.edu.in/jspc) for additional information on the programme and the application process.

This story is provided by OP Jindal University. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/OP Jindal University)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)