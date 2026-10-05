VMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 5: Jhamtani, a Pune-based real estate developer with a legacy spanning more than four decades, has been Great Place To Work® Certified for September 2026-September 2027, following an employee workplace assessment conducted by Great Place To Work® India, the organisation that certifies companies based on their workplace culture and employee experience. 93% of their people said Jhamtani is a place where trust, collaboration and leadership come together to create a great workplace. The certification comes at a significant phase in Jhamtani's growth journey. The recognition also reinforces Jhamtani's broader approach to growth, rooted in its core values of Customer Happiness, Better Than Yesterday, Think Long Term, and Positive Impact on Every Life Touched. The company believes that a strong internal culture, guided by these values, is essential to delivering on its promise to customers and creating long-term value. Jhamtani has continued to invest in creating a workplace that encourages learning, connection, wellbeing and collaboration. Initiatives such as Thoughtful Tuesdays, Fun Fit Fridays, regular training and learning sessions, mentorship programmes such as Shakti Edge, and employee engagement and community initiatives provide employees with opportunities to learn, connect, recharge and grow together.

Anup Jhamtani, Managing Director, Jhamtani, said, "A business is ultimately built by its people, and this recognition is a reflection of the culture our team has built together. At Jhamtani, we believe that trust, accountability and the opportunity to grow are fundamental to building a strong organisation. 'Jhamtani - The Name is a Promise' is a commitment we make not only to our customers, but to our people as well. As we enter the next chapter of our growth, our focus remains on building an organisation where people can grow, take ownership and contribute to a larger purpose." Meenakshi Jhamtani, Executive Director, Jhamtani, said, "For us, a great workplace is one where people don't just come to work, they feel a sense of belonging, purpose and pride in what they do. At Jhamtani, we want every individual to feel heard, valued and empowered to make a difference. As we grow, our responsibility is not only to build stronger teams, but to create opportunities for people to discover their potential, take ownership and grow into leaders."

The certification marks an important milestone for Jhamtani, while also providing a valuable benchmark for the organisation as it moves forward. The insights gathered through the assessment will help shape future initiatives around employee experience, leadership and workplace culture, supporting Jhamtani's continued evolution as an organisation. About Jhamtani Jhamtani has a legacy spanning more than four decades and has delivered over 3 million sq. ft. and is currently developing 4 million sq. ft. across 32+ residential, commercial and mixed-use developments, with another 4 million sq. ft. in the immediate pipeline for launch this financial year. The brand has created more than 13,000 Happy Faces across its developments in Pune and continues to expand across key growth corridors including Baner, Kokane Chowk, Thergaon, Ravet, Kiwale, Koregaon Park NX, Mundhwa, Hadapsar and Charholi.

"Jhamtani - The Name is a Promise" is the campaign reflecting the company's commitment to delivering on the promises it makes to its customers and communities. This commitment extends beyond development through initiatives including HAS (Hamesha Aapke Saath), its post-possession support framework; J-TRIBE, its community-building platform; Shakti Edge, its women's empowerment initiative; and Yugma, its platform for fostering connection and collaboration. The brand's portfolio includes mid-premium and premium residential communities alongside commercial developments, with its XO Signature Series representing its premium, design-led residential offering focused on low-density planning, privacy-oriented layouts, refined architecture, green integration and location-driven exclusivity. Beyond real estate development, Jhamtani has expanded into allied sectors including lifestyle and interiors through Jhamtani Cera-Kraft and renewable energy through Jhamtani Prosumers Solar, reflecting the group's broader approach to creating value across the built environment and urban ecosystem.

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