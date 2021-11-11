Jhansi Bandaru receives international acclamation as SAP Manager for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, LP

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI/ATK): One of leading firms in international security, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has appointed Jhansi Bandaru as a leading SAP manager and SAP security expert.

Calumet manufacturers, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products to customers in various consumer-facing and industrial markets and is vertically integrated and holds a comprehensive portfolio of branded products for use in commercial, industrial, and consumer applications.

As SAP Security Lead/Manager, Bandaru is uniquely qualified and possesses the requisite expertise to competently handle complex security matters. As a result, she was additionally given a position in highly prestigious organisations in the field by a major governmental organization due to the fact she is an individual of extraordinary ability within the field of SAP Security.

She is a member of the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), International Information System Security Certification Consortium, Inc (ISC)2, Information Systems Security Association (ISSA), Executive Women's Forum and Project Management Institute (PMI). Since 2007, Bandaru has done several projects on designing and implementing SAP Security solutions for various industries like Pharmaceutical, Oil and Gas, and Retail Industry.

While speaking about her achievement she said; "My childhood and education were spent in India. When I was a small child, my dad, a Physics teacher at Kendriya Vidyalaya, a well-known Indian government school, taught me moral, behavioral, and language skills. My education was also at Kendriya Vidyalaya School. Since I was about 12, I've been interested in forensics, which prompted me to think about security. My fascination expanded as I read more thriller novels that made me wonder how someone could acquire access to other people's data. After completing my master's degree in computer and information science, I chose SAP cybersecurity as my career path."

Cybersecurity professionals have an ethical obligation to protect others, which is becoming an increasingly heavy burden to bear as securing online data and systems across an expanding landscape of cloud computing services, WIFI-enabled portable gadgets, and "smart" objects from numerous hostile actors who exploit lax or under-resourced security controls becomes more difficult and complex", she further explained.

Jhansi wants women across the globe to achieve big and change the world.

She said, "Whether it's girls from India or any part of the world, I would like to say that as you chase your dreams and keep an eye on your goal, never give up on your dreams for whatever challenges and hurdles that you face. Every struggle and obstacle you overcome brings you one step closer to your dream. So, it is important to not give up and push forward even when it feels impossible. Stand up for freedom of expression, do what you believe in, and say what you believe is correct without fear of repercussions. Dreams come with numerous challenges. Don't give up and don't let anyone rob you of your imagination, your creativity, your work, your ideas, or your curiosity. It's your place in the world; it's your life. Often, girls give up their power because they believe they have none. Never forget that you are more powerful than everyone else."

