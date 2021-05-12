Jimmy Asija showed his presence at Decode Air Bar - Owned by Narendra Pahuja for the promotions of MeraFauji Calling

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/PNN): Delhi & NCR surely would have heard of the famous restro-bar, Decode Air Bar, situated in sector 29, Gurugram. The air bar is owned by none other than the renowned businessmen Narendra Pahuja, who has set up this place like his own baby.
He left no stone unturned in equipping this place with all the possible facilities, right from delicious food, aesthetic decor, beautiful ambiance, and great music.
Decode air bar becomes the hub of all sorts of events, be it a birthday or anniversary party, office party, date night dinner or lunch, hang out place for college people, perfect Saturday clubbing night, or used for various promotions. The USP of Decode Air Bar is that every day is a new day for the place, and Narendra Pahuja has made sure to celebrate each day with something different and unique.
7th March - Pre-Women's Day Celebration & Promotion Day for Jimmy Asija
8th March 2021 embarked as a very important day as the world celebrates 'Women's Day. Seeing the history of Decode Bar, there was surely something special planned for the day, and it was called 'Pre-Women's Day Special.' On the same day, Jimmy Asija and his team were present in Decode Air Bar to promote their movie MeraFauji Calling.
With Jimmy Asija, the entire team, and the crew of MeraFauji Calling, the pre-women's day celebration becomes extra special at Decode Air Bar.
Jimmy Asija Popular Producer of Bollywood Films & Web Series
Jimmy Asija is a very old and renowned name in the movie industry. He is a famous producer who has produced multiple movies, series, etc. Jimmy Asija, was the presenter and bankroller of the movie "MeraFauji Calling" released this year only.
MeraFauji Calling movie has received immense love and support from the audience due to its brilliant storyline. The movie is surrounded by a life of a soldier and his family. This is a real-life story inspired by the Pulwama attack, one of the most horrendous attacks that Indian soldiers witness in 2019.
The story of MeraFauji Calling reflects the struggles that a soldier goes through to fight for his country, but what his family goes through, especially if he gives up his life for the nation. Sharman Joshi is the lead actor of the movie, who is shown as an army officer who loses his life in the Pulwama attack. After the attack, his daughter could not accept the loss and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
On the overall front, MeraFauji Calling is an emotional, meaningful, and full of empathy movie which shows the reality and the bravery of our soldiers!
Promotional Day at Decode Air Bar
At Decode Air Bar, Jimmy Asija and his team enjoyed the celebrations, which included many games, dance, music, lucky draws, etc.
Narendra Pahuja always keeps his place open for many promotions throughout the year and personally makes sure to make his guests feel comfortable.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
