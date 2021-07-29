Jindagi - Muft...Ya Samvedansheel, a book launched to inspire youth for excelling in life

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI/ThePRTree): 'Jindagi - Muft...Ya Samvedansheel,' a book based on precise thought, has been recently published and has garnered a lot of appreciation from its target audience.

The book focuses on comprehending the past, present, and future of social concerns embedded in the roots of Indian society. The book is proposed to be a standing testament against time.

The author of the book, Sampat Saraswat Bamanwali, is a young Social Activist and National Panelist on National Issues in Prasar Bharati. He is also the present CFO in a reputed technology service provider firm and an eminent member of the National Broadcasting Association of the Nation, which has proved very beneficial to him in his endeavors. This is reflected in the subtleties depicted throughout the novel.

The book highlights excerpts from the author's youthful days. His experiences have been shared with readers to inspire the generation to move forward towards excellence. The author's expertise in major media outlets, as well as public forums, makes the book a must-read for a wide range of business executives, lawmakers, spiritual leaders, young entrepreneurs, and everyone with a burning desire to make work a qualitative and meaningful part of their lives.

Speaking about the book, Sampat said, "All in all this written piece will be a refreshing one. It will prove to be a valuable handbook for college libraries, corporate training sessions, spiritual sessions, motivating peer groups. At places wherein the goal is to assimilate values of dexterity, will and confidence among the stakeholders, it will be a glimmer of hope."

The book is a light-read for book lovers as it gives the appropriate type of reinforcement to the most powerful aspect of Indian society, the youth, who are brimming with zeal to make it big in life.

