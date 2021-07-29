Jindagi - Muft...Ya Samvedansheel, a book launched to inspire youth for excelling in life

You would like to read
- Dr Vrushali Saraswat was awarded Excellence in Wellness Therapy in 5th Edition of Indian Health Professionals Awards in Mumbai
- Saraswat Bank's pre-approved Education Loan at its lowest ever interest rate
- Meet advocate, activist Sadik Naduthodiperson, always ready for weaker section of society
- Meet advocate, activist Sadik Naduthodi, always ready for weaker section of society
- Rubix Data Sciences Risk Management Platform recognized at IMC Digital Technology Awards
New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI/ThePRTree): 'Jindagi - Muft...Ya Samvedansheel,' a book based on precise thought, has been recently published and has garnered a lot of appreciation from its target audience.
The book focuses on comprehending the past, present, and future of social concerns embedded in the roots of Indian society. The book is proposed to be a standing testament against time.
The author of the book, Sampat Saraswat Bamanwali, is a young Social Activist and National Panelist on National Issues in Prasar Bharati. He is also the present CFO in a reputed technology service provider firm and an eminent member of the National Broadcasting Association of the Nation, which has proved very beneficial to him in his endeavors. This is reflected in the subtleties depicted throughout the novel.
The book highlights excerpts from the author's youthful days. His experiences have been shared with readers to inspire the generation to move forward towards excellence. The author's expertise in major media outlets, as well as public forums, makes the book a must-read for a wide range of business executives, lawmakers, spiritual leaders, young entrepreneurs, and everyone with a burning desire to make work a qualitative and meaningful part of their lives.
Speaking about the book, Sampat said, "All in all this written piece will be a refreshing one. It will prove to be a valuable handbook for college libraries, corporate training sessions, spiritual sessions, motivating peer groups. At places wherein the goal is to assimilate values of dexterity, will and confidence among the stakeholders, it will be a glimmer of hope."
The book is a light-read for book lovers as it gives the appropriate type of reinforcement to the most powerful aspect of Indian society, the youth, who are brimming with zeal to make it big in life.
This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor