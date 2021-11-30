Jindal Global Law School hosts the Global Law Schools' Summit with over 150 thought leaders from 35 countries

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/OP Jindal University): Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) presents a truly international, one-of-its-kind Global Law Schools' Summit from December 1-3 2021 on the theme "The Present and Future of Global Legal Education."

The summit aims to bring together 150 plus thought leaders from six continents and 35 plus countries over 21 Thematic sessions, eight Special Dialogues, two Colloquiums and three Keynote Addresses to envisage the present and future of Global Legal Education.

The Conference will be inaugurated by Shri Kiren Rijiju, Hon'ble Minister of Law & Justice, Government of India. The Inauguration ceremony will also witness a Keynote Address by Her Excellency the Hon'ble Margaret Beazley AC QC, Former President, New South Wales (NSW) Court of Appeal & Governor, NSW, Australia and a Special Address by Hon'ble (Retd.) Ms. Justice Gita Mittal, Former Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir.

The summit will be concluded in the esteemed presence of distinguished members of the legal profession and Indian politics. The Valedictory Address will be delivered by Mr. Tushar Mehta, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India and the Solicitor General of India and the Special Address will be delivered by Dr. Sasmit Patra, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Member, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Justice, India.

"As we enter a post-pandemic world, the demands of justice will not only expand but also be more complex than before. It is very important for leaders of legal education from across the globe to come together to envisage the present and future of global legal education that will impact the future of students, academics and nations. Jindal Global Law School has always been committed to creating important dialogues with a global perspective. Therefore, the Global Law Schools' Summit has been organized to create an ongoing forum to engage in intellectual deliberations that will create global impact. We are deeply humbled to have an extraordinary forum of nearly 150+ thought leaders from over 35 countries and 6 continents including Law School Deans, Scholars, Supreme Court Judges, Lawyers, Law Firm Partners, and representation from all spheres of the legal profession and legal education. We look forward to this summit bringing a comprehensive and inclusive perspective on the present and future of legal education," said Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University & Founding Dean, Jindal Global Law School.

"The 'Global Law Schools' Summit' has been conceptualized to review the state of law and society in globalizing conditions within an analytical framework -- Global Legal Education -- that has the scope for critiquing, contemplating, and conceiving the same. We are truly grateful to have stalwarts and leaders from all spheres of the world of law with us at this summit. This includes over 100 Vice-Chancellors, Current and Former Deans, Principals, Heads, Directors and other Senior Leaders of Law Schools. This Conference will also be honoured by the presence of 13 Judges and Law Firm Partners from India, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. All the leaders will reflect and deliberate across three days of the conference to envisage the present and future of global legal education", Professor (Dr.) S.G. Sreejith, Executive Dean, Jindal Global Law School.

"O.P. Jindal Global University has always been committed to creating global and diverse set of perspectives to ensure a holistic response to the needs of the world around us. Jindal Global Law School has taken this extraordinary step to create a global forum that has representation from over 100 universities from over 35 countries, as well representation from the judiciary and law firms. We look forward to this being another platform for all the stakeholders including academia, industry and students to come together to engage in dialogues that have the power to transform the future of global legal education", said Professor Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, Registrar, JGU.

The Summit will have speakers coming together from 35-plus countries, to make this Conference a truly global experience. The conference will have speakers from Australia, Belgium, Bhutan, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, France, Hong Kong SAR, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Lithuania, Malaysia, Nepal, New Zealand, Nigeria, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, The Czech Republic, The United Kingdom, The United States of America, Turkey, Uruguay.

The summit will bring together diverse views from the senior leadership of leading law schools from the best universities of the world including King's College London, Harvard University, University College Dublin, University of Southampton, University of California, Davis, University of Arizona, University of Sydney, Monash University, The University of Western Australia, Yale University, University of Lagos, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), Jenderal, Soedirman University, Universiti Teknologi Mara, IE University, University of Birmingham, Durham University, Georgetown University, Texas A & M University, The University of Auckland, Catholic University of Uruguay, University of Calgary, Curtin University, Baskent University, University of Rijeka, University of Antwerp, Fudan University, City University of Hong Kong, National University of Singapore, University of Pretoria, KU Leuven, University Catholique de lille, The University of Edinburgh, Nelson Mandela University, New York University, Masaryk University, Mykolas Romeris University, Universidade Nova de Lisboa, Nalsar University of Law, Gujarat National Law University, and National Law University - Delhi.

This Conference is expected to be three days of intellectual deliberations with global leaders of legal education to envisage the present and future of global legal education.

This summit will be broadcast live on JGU's official YouTube Channel and Facebook Page. Click on the following link to watch the summit live on all three days: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGejyU3EuN8) (https://l.jgu.edu.in/GLSS21_WatchLive)

More details of the entire programme are available in the following link: (https://jgu.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/JGU-GLOBAL-LAW-SCHOOLS-SUMMIT2021.pdf)

