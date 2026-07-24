Jindal Steel Ltd

New Delhi [India], July 24: The Management of Jindal Steel Ltd. is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. VR Sharma as the Managing Director of the Company, with immediate effect.

VR Sharma previously served as the Managing Director of Jindal Steel Ltd. from 2019 to 2022. During the intervening period, he was associated with the Group as an advisor where he supported the Group's leadership on several strategic projects and business initiatives.

Mr. Sharma is well known to the industry and market. He enjoys an outstanding reputation within the steel industry, both in India and internationally.

The Management has entrusted him with this responsibility to accelerate the Company's growth, drive operational excellence, and lead Jindal Steel Ltd. into its next phase of expansion.