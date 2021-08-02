JJ Tax App crosses milestone of 1 million downloads

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): JJ Tax App, India's first Chat-based Tax app, was launched amid the pandemic last year by an ambitious team of millennials.

The App has brought about a digital tax revolution in India, by offering tax solutions online, to all individuals.

Within just a year of launch, the App has successfully crossed the milestone of 1 million downloads!

The story behind JJ Tax App

As completely boot-strapped App, JJ Tax was conceptualised by co-founders Mehak Malik, Leesha Arya alongwith CA J. Jambukeswaran, who has more than 30 years of experience in the field of taxation, internal audit, accounts, investment advisory and related financial matters. At the time of launch, there was a small team of 6, which has now grown to a 15-member team.

The entire marketing and advertising initiatives are undertaken in-house by this small team based out of Gurgaon, which has managed to make waves across the entire nation today.

Leesha Arya, Co-founder and Executive Director of JJ Tax App said, "We are proud to announce that we have been incubated with Atal Incubation Centre, Shiv Nadar University and Jaipur Engineering College & Research Centre."

Simplified taxation with future-focused vision

The team also plans to continue their real-time tax-related query resolution and allied matters, which would enhance customer satisfaction and increase tax awareness among masses. With a focus on maximising their reach within untapped markets, team JJ Tax plans to roll out the app in vernacular languages.

When asked about the usage of digital technologies in future, Komal Kwatra, Chief Product Officer of JJ Tax said, "The App will go for a complete transformation in the near future with a Chatbot and complete automation of all tax-filing software in place to provide a seamless experience to our customers."

The second wave of COVID-19 this year, threw a wrench in the plans of this team as their VC funding was delayed. However, the team refuses to be bogged down by these issues and is already in talks for seed funding with a few angel investors so they can explore unchartered territories across India with their razor-sharp focus on the future.

JJ Tax is a new chat-based app that was launched on May 26, 2020. The app offers a wide range of taxation solutions along with resolution of tax queries in real-time. You can explore more features of the app here - (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.jjtax.app)

To know more, please visit (https://jjfintax.com).

