VMPL Lonavala (Maharashtra) [India], March 30: JK Events & Advertising proudly announces its 4th Annual General Meeting - LAKSHYA 4.0, marking a powerful milestone in the company's journey of innovation, scale, and leadership in the advertising and events industry. About LAKSHYA 4.0 LAKSHYA 4.0 is not just an AGM--it is a vision-driven platform where strategy meets execution. This year's AGM was held on 27th March highlights the company's commitment to technological advancement, national expansion, and industry leadership. Key Announcements & Launches 1. Launch of Advanced CRM Application JK Events & Advertising introduces a next-generation CRM platform designed to seamlessly connect vendors and clients through a single integrated channel. This system will enhance transparency, communication efficiency, and project management across all services.

2. Expansion to Bengaluru & PAN India Operations Bengaluru becomes the newest strategic hub for the company. With this expansion, JK Events & Advertising will operate through 4 zonal offices, enabling stronger PAN India presence and faster service delivery across regions. 3. Launch of B2B Merchandising & Gifting Platform A dedicated B2B merchandising and gifting application is being introduced to serve corporate clients with customized gifting solutions, bulk merchandise management, and end-to-end fulfillment support. Performance Milestone The company proudly announces a ₹35 Crore turnover in the last financial year, reflecting rapid growth, strong client relationships, and consistent delivery excellence. Industry Leadership JK Events & Advertising has established itself as a leading agency in the Banking & Finance sector, delivering strategic marketing campaigns, ATL & BTL activations, and digital transformation solutions.

Vision Ahead With LAKSHYA 4.0, JK Events & Advertising sets its sights on technology-driven marketing solutions, nationwide scalability, industry-specific dominance, and stronger client-vendor ecosystems. About JK Events & Advertising JK Events & Advertising is a 360-degree marketing and consulting company delivering integrated solutions across branding, advertising, digital marketing, and event management, with a strong foothold in the banking and finance sector. Visit here: www.jkeventsandadvertising.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)