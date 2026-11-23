PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 23: Starting a business without leaving your job could become easier with Happy Cones, a Gurugram-based ice cream brand offering its new 'Invest & Chill' franchise model for small investors.

* Gurugram-based ice cream brand introduces a company-managed franchise model for individuals looking to build an additional income stream.

Led by Managing Director Sachin Tomar, Happy Cones is offering three investment options of ₹1.5 lakh, ₹2.5 lakh and ₹5.5 lakh, covering different ice cream cart and kiosk formats.

Under the proposed model, investors provide the capital while Happy Cones takes complete responsibility for staffing, daily operations, sales and outlet management.