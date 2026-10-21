BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21: Padel is fast emerging as more than just a sport, becoming a sought-after social pursuit among India's urban, affluent audiences. With its premium club environments and inherently social format, the game is carving out a distinct place within contemporary lifestyle culture, bringing people together around shared interests and experiences. On the occasion of World Padel Day, Johnnie Walker Blonde Non-Alcoholic Lemonade announced its foray into this evolving space, aligning with a new generation of social occasions that extend beyond traditional settings.

To establish a sustained presence in padel, Johnnie Walker Blonde Non-Alcoholic Lemonade has partnered with 7Padel MS Dhoni (part of the PadelPark India ecosystem), bringing the brand into the sport's wider ecosystem through a presence across select clubs and courts. The partnership will also see the brand feature across 7Padel's annual calendar of Americano and Mexicano-format tournaments, enabling sustained engagement with the sport's growing community. The brand's foray into padel will kick off with an exhibition match in Mumbai on 24 October 2026, setting the stage for its continued presence in this evolving lifestyle space.