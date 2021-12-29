Joint Fashion Week hosted by A & A Media and Modazzy was a breath of fresh air as DRW 2021

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Delhi runway week 2021 took place yesterday.

The Delhi runway week 2021 was a 2 days affair with 24 designers who came from all over India to showcase their collections in this fashion week Organized by Aziz who is Founder of Delhi runway week and A & A Media Tech Worldwide which was well-known for its events where the spark of the show was special appearance taken by Label Modazzy and their Beauty Pageant Tiska Miss India 2021 Sriti Shaw where she walked as Showstopper for Renowned Designer Amit Talwar on day 1 finale and all 3 category Winners (Platinum Category Mrs Isha Gulia, Gold Category Mrs Dr Divya and Classic Category Dr Namita Pandey) of Mrs India One in a Million walked for Designer Sandeep singh in day 2 prime Time.

The show was filled with supermodels like Sonalika Sahay, Krishna Somany, MTV India Next Supermodel Nisha Yadav, Splitsvilla fame Palak Yadav & Bhoomika Vashist.

The list of the designers are: Amit talwar, Pink by Rinkal, Sumit Das Gupta, Shaily Mittal, Pam Chatwal, Mukesh Dubey, Vipin Aggarwal, Harvinder Gill, Lassic couture by Nupur, Salil Kapoor, HSI Design Institute, Mohammed Javed, Preeti & Vishal, Atul Singh, Sandeep Singh, Amit Chauhan, Dippak Gupta, Nighat Izhar couture, Rohit Dogra, Kingshuk Bhaduri, Shantanu Bose.

The show is Directed by renowned show Director Kapil Gauhri.

It took place at Noida Film city in Lakshmi studios on 25th and 26th December 2021 with all the COVID protocols and appreciated by all the Associates, Partners, sponsors and buyers who were present on the show.

There was a slight departure from making quintessential Indian silhouettes the hero this season. Designers looked toward comfort - finally having spent a year in isolation wearing the softest t-shirts, the roomiest separates, and the most breathable robes not it translated it into collections of designers that were punctuated by prints lines, easy silhouettes.

