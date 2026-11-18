VMPL New Delhi [India], November 18: Jolly Phonics, the internationally recognised English literacy programme developed by Jolly Learning Ltd., UK, is set to expand its engagement with Indian educators through a 10-city teacher training tour across India in November 2026. Chris Jolly, Founder of Jolly Learning and publisher of Jolly Phonics, will visit India this November for a 10-city teacher training tour. The initiative will cover Jammu, Srinagar, Karnal, Delhi, Patna, Ranchi, Kolkata, Raipur, Guwahati and Lucknow, featuring interactive workshops led by Chris Jolly alongside certified Indian Jolly Phonics trainers to equip educators with practical classroom strategies for effective English literacy teaching.

The Delhi workshop will be held on November 16, 2026, at Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida by IHG. The session will be led by Jolly Phonics trainers Priyali Goel and Shefali Juneja, who will equip educators with practical, multisensory techniques to strengthen children's foundational English reading, writing and spelling skills. The initiative aims to equip teachers with proven, research-based techniques to make learning to read and write in English more effective and engaging, while expanding the reach of Jolly Phonics programmes across schools in India. The workshops will demonstrate how a structured, multisensory approach to literacy can help children develop foundational reading, spelling and writing skills through engaging classroom activities.

Speaking at the training sessions, Chris Jolly, Founder of Jolly Learning and publisher of Jolly Phonics, will discuss the challenges of teaching English and the background behind the synthetic phonics approach. Working alongside Jolly certified Indian trainers, he will help educators understand how the methodology can be applied in classrooms to support children's literacy development. Founded by Chris Jolly in 1992, Jolly Phonics uses a multisensory synthetic phonics approach to develop children's reading and writing skills through stories, actions and sounds. Research cited by the programme suggests that children taught through this method can learn to read twice as fast as those taught through traditional methods, achieving a reading age up to 12 months ahead after one year.

Over the years, Chris Jolly has promoted the approach across more than 100 countries. He has received honorary doctorates from the University of Uyo, Nigeria, and the University of Bristol, and was awarded an OBE in May 2024. The November training tour forms part of Jolly Learning's ongoing school outreach efforts in India, with workshops designed to give educators practical strategies they can apply in their classrooms. The sessions will be conducted by Jolly certified Indian trainers alongside Chris Jolly, with training venues and registration arrangements varying by city. India Training Tour Schedule - November 2026 1) Jammu - November 13: Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust, Sunjwan, Jammu

2) Srinagar - November 14: Hotel Golden Leaf Kashmir, Bypass Road, Hyderpora West, Srinagar 3) Karnal - November 15: Dyaal Singh School 4) Delhi - November 16: Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida by IHG 5) Patna - November 17: Delhi Public School, Patna East, NH 31, near Chapaak Water Park, Daulatpur, AIMA, Murajpur 6) Ranchi - November 18: Delhi Public School, Bypass Road, near Vivekanand Auditorium, SAIL Township, Dhurwa 7) Kolkata - November 19: Delhi Public School, New Town, Street Number 358, DG Block, Action Area I 8) Raipur - November 20: Krishna Public School (KPS, Tulsi), near CRPF Camp, Tulsi, Raipur 9) Guwahati - November 21: Delhi Public School, Balaji Temple, Ahom Gaon, NH-37, Guwahati, Assam

10) Lucknow - November 22: Gems School of Excellence The training sessions are scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with registration beginning at 8:00 a.m. Certificates signed by the Jolly Certified Indian trainer and Chris Jolly will be provided to participants. Registration fees and arrangements vary by location. About Jolly Phonics Jolly Phonics is an internationally recognised early literacy programme developed by Jolly Learning Ltd., UK. Based on synthetic phonics, it uses a structured, multisensory approach to help children learn to read and write through letter sounds, stories, actions and engaging activities. The programme aims to strengthen foundational literacy and support educators in making English learning more effective and enjoyable for children.

For more information, visit www.jollylearning.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)