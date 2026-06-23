VMPL New Delhi [India], June 23: As affluent Indian travelers increasingly seek personalised and experience-driven journeys over conventional package holidays, Delhi-based luxury travel specialist Journeys N Tales (JNT) is witnessing strong demand for bespoke travel experiences tailored to individual lifestyles, interests and aspirations. According to industry estimates, India's luxury travel segment continues to expand rapidly as travelers prioritise meaningful experiences, privacy, flexibility and personalised service. Responding to this shift, Journeys N Tales focuses on designing haute couture travel experiences. In a short span of 8 years Journeys N Tales has become one of India's best, top-rated, most trusted and reliable travel company providing travelers a memorable holiday.

Founded by travel entrepreneur Mr. Pancaj Guptaa an alumnus of Modern School Vasant Vihar and belonging to a respectable business family of Delhi, he has spent more than 8 years designing customised luxury holidays, exclusive pilgrimage journeys, educational tours and corporate travel experiences for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), NRIs, business leaders and families across India and overseas. "Luxury travel today is no longer defined solely by premium hotels or business-class flights," says Pancaj Guptaa. "Travellers want journeys that reflect their personality, interests and pace. In an age where travel itineraries are AI driven and limited to generic travel ideas, our role is to personalize and transform travel aspirations into seamless, memorable experiences curated for each client. By combining destination expertise with trusted local partnerships, we optimize travel times and budgets to deliver a completely comprehensive flawless luxury hassle-free travel experience."

Global Footprint: Destinations Across the World Under the expert and valuable guidance of Mr. Pancaj Guptaa, JNT has built an elite global network, offering flawless execution across the world's most sought-after and lesser visited tourist regions: - Asia & Southeast Asia: Immersive luxury and honeymoon tours across the tropical paradises of the Maldives, Thailand, Bali (Indonesia), and Malaysia. Cultural and ultra-modern explorations through China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, and the pristine landscapes of Bhutan. - The "5 Stans" of Central Asia--Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan - are a fascinating region of former Soviet republics. Known collectively for their Persian suffix "-stan" (meaning "land of"), explore the historic heart of the ancient Silk Road with the lesser visited amazing countries of Azerbaijan & Mongolia.

- Europe: Sophisticated, tailor-made itineraries across Europe, including the UK (London, Scotland, Ireland), France, Italy (Amalfi Coast, Tuscany), Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Greece (Santorini, Mykonos), Austria, Germany and the beautiful Netherlands. - The breath-taking Arctic landscapes for viewing the Aurora Borealis of Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland, the mesmerising Baltic States of Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia with the adjoining countries of Belarus and Russia. - The untouched beauty of lesser travelled European countries like Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Malta, Montenegro, North Macedonia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Armenia. - Middle East: Elite experiential travel to the ultra-luxury hubs of the UAE (Dubai, Abu Dhabi), the rich cultural heritage of Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Jordan (Petra), and the vibrant, historic landscapes of Turkey (Istanbul, Cappadocia), Morocco, Cyprus.

- Africa: High-end wilderness and coastal journeys through South Africa (Cape Town, Kruger), Kenya (Masai Mara), Tanzania (Serengeti, Zanzibar), Egypt, Morocco, and the luxury island getaways of Mauritius and Seychelles. - Discover the Amazonian landscape, the largest contiguous tropical rainforest and drainage basin in the world through the South American countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. - Oceania: Explore the largest coral reef in the world, the Great Barrier Reef in Australia or wander through New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu. To ensure a wide travel market reach, the company offers targeted, highly curated and personalised solutions across several diversified travel sectors:

- Curated Luxury Global holidays from the mesmerising Rio Carnival in Brazil, Songkran in Thailand, La Tomatina in Spain, Oktoberfest Beer Festival in Munich, Northern Lights in Finland, Cherry Blossom across Japan. - Luxury Cruises including the Antarctica, Alaska and the Mediterranean cruise. - Luxury Golf Tourism: Seamless access and private tee times at internationally renowned, championship golf courses across the UK, Europe, South Africa, and Southeast Asia. - Bespoke Wildlife Safaris: Elite, low-impact wildlife photography expeditions featuring ultra-luxury wilderness lodges and private game-viewing drives in India's top tiger reserves and Africa's legendary safari corridors. - Curated Wellness & Medical Tourism: Specialized global wellness retreats ranging from traditional Ayurveda and holistic detox centers in Bali and India, to cutting-edge cosmetic, anti-aging, and hair restoration consultations in Thailand, Japan, South Korea and Turkey.

- Discover India - NRI Special: Premium, heritage-focused discovery journeys meticulously designed to help overseas Indians reconnect with India's rich history, profound culture, and regional spirituality in absolute comfort. - High-Comfort Spiritual Journeys: VIP, completely hassle-free spiritual travel itineraries, highlighted by elite Chardham Heli Yatra packages (Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath) with end-to-end luxury hospitality. - Next-Gen Educational & Institutional Tours: Safe, enriching, and deeply immersive experiential learning tours designed specifically for schools, colleges, and academic groups to foster global learning. - Corporate Incentives, Conferences & Dealer Meets: High-impact MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) travel management for corporate groups, ensuring flawless execution, premium branding, and team-building experiences globally.

- Destination Weddings: Our expertise in handling destination weddings with our local teams present all across Thailand ensures a hassle free and memorable Journeys For[?]ver. The Anatomy of Flawless Execution The cornerstone of Journeys N Tales success is its uncompromising approach to planning. Clients benefit from deep destination expertise, carefully selected boutique and heritage accommodation partners, luxury ground logistics, and 24/7 on-ground concierge support throughout the trip. As travel preferences continue to evolve, JNT aims to strengthen its position in India's growing luxury travel market by expanding its portfolio of exclusive experiences while maintaining its focus on personalised service and attention to detail.

The world is waiting for your next travel story to be written. Don't settle for a templated holiday when you can possess a privately tailored memorable experience. Whether you are planning an intimate destination wedding in a private European chateau, a bucket-list family safari, a corporate retreat, or a pristine helicopter pilgrimage, let the experts design your next travel in India and Abroad. For more information about customised luxury travel experiences, visit https://www.journeysntales.com or follow us on instagram @journeysntalesdel Media & Client Contact: - Founder & CEO: Mr. Pancaj Guptaa - Company: Journeys N Tales - Official Website: www.journeysntales.com - Direct Consultation & Bookings: +91 9717841166

- Official Email: journeysntales@gmail.com - Follow on Instagram: @journeysntalesdel (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)