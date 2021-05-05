Joy E-Bike manufacturer Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility registers record hike in sales in April

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], May 5 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, the first-ever company listed on BSE under the electric vehicle category and manufacturers of innovative electric bikes under the brand name Joy E-Bike, has registered record hike in e-bike sales for the month of April 2021. The firm sold 493 e-bikes in April 2021 alone.

The Gennext e-bike generated about 80 per cent (392 out of 493) of the total sales in April. It is followed by the Wolf e-bike, generating 15 per cent (76 out of 493) of the total sales. This hike in sales comes on the heels of Wardwizard's on-boarding of record number of 220 dealerships in February.

Wardwizard inaugurated its OEM plant in Vadodara, Gujarat which started manufacturing e-bikes in January 2021. In the following month, Wardwizard expanded its associations by tying up with 220 dealers across the states of Maharashtra (19), Gujarat (17), Orissa (4), West Bengal (7), Madhya Pradesh (13) and Chhattisgarh (4).

"It is indeed heartening to see the overwhelming response to Joy E-bike and sales shoot up so high in three months since our OEM plant began to operate in Vadodara. With restraints on public transport and the heightened environmental consciousness of the millennial generation, e-bikes are the perfect solution for mobility. We are glad to have begun to cater to this customer segment, and we look forward to meeting more of their demands," said Sheetal Bhalerao, CEO, Wardwizard Group, speaking about the hike in sales in April.

Two-wheeler sales have increased since the Covid-19 pandemic led to lockdowns, and by extension, suspension of public transport, across the country. Within the segment, demand for electric two-wheelers has seen rapid growth, with more than 27,000 of them getting registered in India in 2020. The trend has continued in 2021.

WardWizard started transforming India's two-wheeler segment by manufacturing innovative electric bikes under the brand name Joy e-bike. They entered the market with two low-speed models -- Nanu E-Scooter Honeybee and Nanu E-Scooter Butterfly. Within no time, Joy e-bike became the first-ever electric bike manufacturing brand to introduce 8+ EV models in the market, including 4 high-speed offerings.

In 2019 they introduced Gen Nxt Nanu e-scooter, Wolf, Glob, Monster, which require no license or registration. The first high-performance offering -- the E-Monster was launched in the summer of 2020. In 2021, Wardwizard raised the bar by launching the Joy e-bike Supers -- Hurricane, Thunderbolt, Skyline and Beast.

