VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Joy Personal Care, the Indian home-grown brand under the aegis of RSH Global, has announced Tamannaah Bhatia, one of India's versatile and celebrated actresses, as the new face of its lotion and cream category. The association will come to life through a multi-platform campaign across television, digital and social media, led by its flagship Honey & Almonds Deep Nourishing Body Lotion. At the heart of the campaign is Joy Personal Care's Honey & Almonds Deep Nourishing Body Lotion, enriched with honey and 100% pure almond oil to nourish and soften the skin. With this association, JOY brings a familiar and contemporary face to its lotion and cream portfolio with Tamannaah, as it strengthens its presence in everyday skincare. With over two decades in films and popular culture, the pan India star has built a strong connect with audiences through her versatility and individuality, making her a natural fit for the brand.

Sunil Agarwal, Co-founder & Chairman, Joy Personal Care (RSH Global), said, "JOY has evolved from a homegrown skincare brand into a larger personal care player while staying true to what consumers value. Our association with Tamannaah marks an important step as we strengthen our presence in the lotion and cream category and bring our proposition to a new generation of consumers. Honey & Almonds Body Lotion has been an important part of the brand's lotion portfolio and this association gives us an opportunity to build on its strong equity while bringing a fresh perspective to the category. Our focus remains on creating products that combine quality, relevance and affordability for Indian consumers."

Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer, Joy Personal Care (RSH Global), said, "Beauty has often been presented to women through a narrow lens, telling them how they should look and what they should aspire to be. 'Beautiful by Nature' challenges that thinking and reminds women that they do not need to fit a certain mould to feel beautiful. Tamannaah brings this thought to life through her individuality, journey and ability to stay true to herself while evolving through the years." Talking about her association with the brand Tamannaah Bhatia added, "What I have always loved about beauty is that it can mean something different to each of us. Over the years, I have learnt to embrace that thought and enjoy the journey rather than chase an idea of perfection. That is what drew me to Joy Personal Care, and I am excited to bring this thought to life with the brand."

The partnership also reflects Joy Personal Care's 'Beautiful by Nature' philosophy, which looks beyond conventional definitions of beauty and celebrates what makes every woman unique. The brand believes that beauty is not about conforming to a predefined ideal, but about feeling comfortable in one's own skin and expressing oneself with confidence. About Joy Personal Care Joy Personal Care, from the house of RSH Global, is an Indian skincare brand offering a diverse range of skin care products, including face washes, body lotions, face creams, shower gels, face serums, sunscreens, and more. Shah Rukh Khan has been the brand ambassador for JOY's face wash range for the past two years.

The brand has also collaborated with renowned celebrities such as Sanya Malhotra, Medha Shankr, Mimi Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Anushka Sharma, Disha Patani, Bharti Singh, Mouni Roy, and Mithila Palkar. Joy Personal Care has been an Associate Sponsor of Kolkata Knight Riders for the fifth consecutive year in the world's biggest and most popular cricket league - IPL. The brand also has associations with Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, further strengthening its presence across key cricketing arenas. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)