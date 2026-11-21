VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 21: JP Interio Private Limited today announced the launch of BONDCEAL 710™, a new brand created on the pillars of strength, quality, and reliability for the plywood and interior solutions industry. Designed to serve homeowners, architects, interior designers, and contractors, BONDCEAL 710™ reflects the company's mission to deliver dependable materials that form the foundation of durable spaces.

Every enduring structure begins with the right foundation. With the introduction of BONDCEAL 710™, JP Interio Private Limited reinforces its focus on consistent product standards, structural integrity, and long-term customer confidence.

Guided by its core philosophy-"Mazbooti ki Soch. Bharose ki Pehchaan." (A Mindset of Strength. An Identity of Trust.)-BONDCEAL 710™ marks a milestone step in JP Interio Private Limited's vision to establish a trusted, recognizable name across India's evolving plywood and interior solutions market.