VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 19: Lulu Group India today opened the doors of its newest Lulu Daily store at JP Nagar 3rd Phase, Bengaluru to the public. The store is Lulu group's 7th in Bengaluru and 22nd across India, reinforcing Karnataka's position as the fastest growing region in Lulu Group India's expansion. Spread over 40,000 sqft with ample dedicated parking facility, the store is designed as a one stop destination for everyday family shopping. The launch has also generated more than 1,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities for the local community, underlining its significance for the neighbourhood as well as for the city's retail landscape.

The store was inaugurated by The Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Mr. M Maheshwar Rao, IAS in the presence of Lulu Group Chairman & Managing Director Mr. Yusuff Ali M. A., Their presence underscored the significance of the occasion and the positive impact of Lulu's expansion on the region's retail landscape and employment ecosystem. Also present were Mr. Ashraf Ali M. A., Executive Director, Lulu Group International; Mr. Ananth Ram Viswanath, Director and COO, Lulu International Holdings Ltd., Mr. V Nandakumar, Director - Marketing and Communications, Lulu Group International., Mr. Nishad M. A., Director and CEO, Lulu Group India; Mr. Fahaz Ashraf, Director and COO, Lulu Group India; Mr. Noman Aziz Khan, Director of Karnataka, LuLu Group India, Mr. Jamal K. P., Regional Manager, Lulu Karnataka Region; Mr. Noushad K., General Manager, Lulu Retail Karnataka; and other Lulu dignitaries.

"Bengaluru has given Lulu a warm welcome, and JP Nagar is a vibrant neighbourhood we are delighted to serve. With Lulu Daily, we promise freshness, value and a shopping experience families can trust every day. Lulu Daily is built for everyday needs, with fresh produce, quality groceries and great prices under one roof. Our new JP Nagar store is our commitment to making daily shopping simpler and better for every household here." Said Mr. Yusuff Ali M. A, Chairman & Managing Director, Lulu Group Lulu Daily JP Nagar offers a carefully curated range to meet everyday need under one roof, Farm fresh fruits and vegetables sourced directly from farms for maximum freshness and nutritional value. Meat, poultry and seafood, a wide selection of high quality products that meet international hygiene and quality standards. Everyday grocery staples, dairy, bakery, beverages and packaged foods from both Indian and international brands. Home and personal care, cleaning supplies, personal care products, kitchenware and home utility items for the modern household. Lulu Connect, a dedicated section with a variety of digital gadgets and electronic accessories, bringing everyday technology essentials to the same shopping trip.

Timed with the October festive season, Lulu Daily JP Nagar opens with a dedicated festive showcase designed to make celebrations easier for families across South Bengaluru. Festive sweets, a wide variety of traditional and contemporary sweets, ideal for gifting and for the family table. Ready to eat foods convenient, and heat and serve options for busy households and festive gatherings. Gourmet selection premium gourmet products and festive gifting choices from Indian and international brands. Located at JP Nagar 3rd Phase, the store is easily accessible for residents of JP Nagar's other phases and neighbouring localities including Jayanagar, BTM Layout, Banashankari, Puttenahalli, Sarakki, Uttarahalli and the Bannerghatta Road and Kanakapura Road corridors. With ample parking, fresh produce at the door and a broad range under one roof.

Lulu Daily aims to make the daily family shop simpler, faster and better value for the entire south Bengaluru community. To celebrate the launch, special discounts and exclusive promotional deals are available across a wide range of product categories from the inauguration day, 17 October 2026, until 31 October 2026. Shoppers are warmly invited to visit the store and take full advantage of these launch exclusive savings. Building on this momentum, Lulu Group India has more projects in the pipeline for Bengaluru. Upcoming projects at Neeladri and four other outlets which are expected to open soon, further strengthening the Lulu Group's presence across the city and bringing the Lulu shopping experience closer to more communities.

About Lulu Daily Lulu Daily is a neighbourhood market concept by Lulu Group India, created to meet customers' daily shopping needs. These stores focus on providing a wide range of essentials, including fresh foods, groceries, and other daily necessities, all in a well organized and easily accessible shopping environment. By bringing daily essentials closer to neighbourhoods, Lulu Daily strives to offer convenience, quality, and value under one roof, making it a go-to destination for customers seeking a reliable and hassle-free shopping experience. For more enquiries: Vishal S S Head - Media, PR and Communications Email - vishalss@luluinida.com Contact - +91-7358680951, +91-9606451845 Bengaluru, Karnataka (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)