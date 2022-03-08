JS Atwal to release yet another banger after the success of 'Sharabi Teri Tor'.

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI/PNN): Popular singer JS Atwal is back again with another song that he was working on for months now. Atwal who comes from a very humble background and has made his music career from the bottom-up said that he feels very proud to announce his upcoming single "Ha Ke Na" with his fans who were eagerly waiting for his song for months, ever since he released "Sharabi Teri Tor" which was a huge success and was a popular song worldwide.
The song featured the king of desi Hip hop, Bohemia, and appealed a lot to the global audience who always want to listen to something fresh. JS Atwal delivered and from his very first song, he could successfully build a great fanbase in the music industry.
With his upcoming song, "Ha Ke Na", he expects to expand his horizon both in terms of commercial success of the song and reach. He said that he wants to push his limits as an artist and he has been waiting for this moment for a long time. The song will be released on March 15 this year. Atwal has had his share of struggle and now all we wish is success and bright days ahead for our favourite artist. JS Atwal has worked really hard to get where he is right now and he is here to rule this industry.
JS Atwal said during our conversation that there was a time when he had all the talents that he needed for the song but could not release his songs due to the lack of funds and now that he has all the resources that he needs, he does not want to stop. JS Atwal said that when he arrived and left his country behind, he had to do many odd jobs, and even after years of struggle, he never gave up, and finally, he is getting all the recognition that he deserves.
Debuting in 2020 with Bohemia, he has made a lasting impression on the music industry and now he has his own music label to his name which is called, "White Magic Music". His upcoming song " Ha Ke Na" will be dropping by the same label. This song has been sung, written and composed by JS Atwal himself.
About his upcoming song "Ha Ke Na", JS Atwal said that this song will feature Red Notice fame actress Brenna Marie and the song video has been shot in Las Vegas. They are planning to drop the song on March 15.
Follow JS Atwal on his Instagram and Facebook to stay updated with his upcoming launch here: (https://www.instagram.com/jsatwal_)
(https://www.facebook.com/ReallAtwal)
