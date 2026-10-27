NewsVoir New Delhi [India], October 27: JSA Advocates & Solicitors, a leading national law firm, hosted Leaders Golf 2026 at the Classic Golf & Country Club, ITC Grand Bharat, Manesar, bringing together senior corporate leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and international professional lady golfers for a morning of golf, interaction and camaraderie. Golfers from over eight nationalities participated in the event. Beginning with an 8:00 AM shotgun start, the invitation-only event brought together leaders from technology, financial services, manufacturing, consumer businesses, healthcare, private equity and other sectors. Adding an international dimension to the experience, attendees were joined by leading golfers from the Ladies European Tour, including Caitlyn Macnab (South Africa), Jess Baker (England), Patricie Macková (Czech Republic) and Fernanda Lira (Mexico). The players interacted with participants throughout the day, providing guests with a unique opportunity to engage with professionals competing on one of the world's leading women's golf tours.

The event was further distinguished by the participation of His Excellency Juan Antonio March Pujol, Ambassador of Spain; His Excellency Keichi Ono, Ambassador of Japan; and His Excellency Fleming Raúl Duarte Ramos, Ambassador of Paraguay, who joined fellow participants on the course and contributed to the event's unique blend of diplomacy, business and sport. A standout feature of the event was the specially curated Golf Clinic, hosted at the Golf Range, which gave guests an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of the sport under professional guidance. The clinic also gave attendees an opportunity to interact with the professionals and gain insights into the sport.

Commenting on the occasion, Vivek K Chandy, Joint Managing Partner, JSA Advocates & Solicitors, said, "It was a pleasure to meet together outside the office on a beautiful golf course with clients and friends and discover that we had things in common beyond contracts and negotiations. Golf is a bit like law: it takes strategy, patience, and the ability to recover gracefully when your best argument lands somewhere in the rough. We really value the relationships we have with the players and days like Saturday were a wonderful reminder that the best relationships are built not just around work, but around time spent together, shared experiences and a little friendly competition."

Several JSA partners participated in the event, including Vivek K. Chandy, Sidharrth Shankar, Shivpriya Nanda, Rupinder Malik, Madhurima Mukherjee Saha, Prakriti Jaiswal, Rajul Bohra, Anish Mashruwala, Venkatesh Raman Prasad, Ashish Suman, Divyam Agarwal, and Ronak Ajmera. Shivpriya Nanda and Rupinder Malik, two senior partners at JSA Advocates & Solicitors, said, "Leaders Golf 2026 was conceived as an opportunity to bring business leaders together in a setting that was engaging and centred around a shared experience. The participation of European golf professionals added a distinctive international dimension to the day and made the experience particularly engaging for our guests. The Golf Clinic gave participants an opportunity to learn from professionals and enjoy the sport in a more interactive setting, while the tournament itself brought together business leaders from diverse sectors. It was a great combination of sport, interaction, and the opportunity to build meaningful connections in a setting that felt both relaxed and special."

More than a sporting event, Leaders Golf 2026 reflected a growing shift in how business leaders connect and build relationships. The format was deliberately intimate, allowing conversations to develop organically across the golf course. As professional networking increasingly extends beyond formal conferences and meeting rooms, experience-led gatherings offer meaningful platforms for conversation, collaboration and community building. The combination of golf, the Golf Clinic, international participation, and informal interactions created an environment for participants to connect across industries and build relationships around a shared experience. The event concluded at the clubhouse, bringing participants together for a round of conversations, extending the interactions beyond the golf course. The entire event demonstrated how some of the most valuable professional connections can develop away from the office, through shared interests, informal exchanges, and time spent together on the fairway.

Hosted by JSA, the event was powered by Investec, Silver Arrows, EDME, Athena, Incuspaze, Citadel, and Diageo. About JSA JSA Advocates and Solicitors is a top-tier, full-service Indian law firm. Established in 1991, at the start of India's economic liberalisation, the firm has built a strong reputation for handling complex and high-stakes legal and commercial matters. The firm is organised around specialist practice areas and industry sectors. It works closely with leading Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, global financial institutions, and government and statutory bodies on important corporate, financing, and disputes mandates. JSA has a team of nearly 800 attorneys, including 180+ partners, and operates from 10 offices across seven cities in India: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

The firm is consistently recognised as a top-tier practice by leading international legal directories, including Chambers & Partners (Asia-Pacific and Global), Legal 500, and AsiaLaw. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)