VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8: JSW Dulux Limited, one of India's leading paint and coatings companies, has unveiled its latest campaign for Dulux Velvet Touch Eterna , bringing alive a new expression of luxury through the world of premium home decor and interiors. Built around the brand promise 'A Stroke Unmatched' , the campaign celebrates sophisticated spaces where aesthetics, design and thoughtful details come together to create an elevated sense of luxury. With Dulux Velvet Touch Eterna , the campaign moves beyond the traditional role of paint to explore its place within the larger canvas of luxury interiors. As the flagship face of the iconic Velvet Touch portfolio, Eterna brings an elevated expression of home decor, inspiring consumers to create spaces that reflect personal taste and sophistication. Through two films, the brand brings alive an immersive world where architecture, furnishings, colours and visual details come together to create interiors that feel distinctive and refined.

Here is the link of the campaign - https://youtu.be/X503R74tsnY The twin films take viewers through an increasingly extravagant visual journey, moving across grand interiors and dreamlike settings before bringing the focus back to the beauty of the space itself. The creative treatment captures the thought luxury does not need to be overstated. Eterna's rich sheen finish and lasting richness and vibrancy complement this visual language. Rajiv Rajgopal, Joint Managing Director & CEO, JSW Dulux , said, "At JSW Dulux, our aim has always been to create products and experiences that enable consumers to bring their aspirational homes that reflect individuality, sophistication and a distinct sense of style to life. Dulux Velvet Touch Eterna's new campaign captures this vision, of combining our expertise in Luxury decor with elevated expression of luxury."

Commenting on the new campaign Ms. Vandana Krishnia, CMO, JSW Dulux Limited, said, "With this campaign, we wanted to bring the world of Dulux Velvet Touch Eterna to life in a way that feels as elevated and distinctive as the product itself. The idea was to take consumers on a visual journey through extraordinary expressions of luxury." The campaign will roll out nationally, spanning television and digital platforms. The TVC premiered on October 6, 2026 , during the live broadcast of the India vs. West Indies T20 across Star Sports HD and JioHotstar. It will then run across leading General Entertainment Channels, News and digital platforms for the next six weeks, with adaptations across formats.

About JSW Dulux Limited: JSW Dulux Limited (formerly Akzo Nobel India Ltd.), is a leading decorative paints and coatings company in India. It's portfolio of global brands, including Dulux, International and Sikkens, is trusted by millions of customers and families for more than seven decades. With an employee strength of around 1,300, the Company has five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, one RD & I center, regional offices and a strong pan-India distribution network. In December 2025, JSW Paints, part of the US$ 23 billion JSW Group which is one of India's leading conglomerates, became the new promoter of the Company, bringing together strong local expertise with global quality and innovation to build the paint company of the future. Backed by the JSW Group's scale, execution capabilities and long-term commitment to building market-leading businesses, JSW Dulux Limited is focussed on accelerating growth and strengthening its competitive position while staying committed to realizing sustainable value creation for all its stakeholders.

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