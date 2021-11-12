Jubilant Biosys Limited announces new Chemistry Innovation Research Center to support expanded discovery chemistry and in-vitro ADME services for clients like Turning Point Therapeutics

You would like to read
- Jubilant Biosys announces appointment of Giuliano Perfetti as CEO
- Aragen announces partnership with Skyhawk Therapeutics, aimed at developing novel small molecule therapeutics that correct RNA expression
- Digital Therapeutics Company Fitterfly launches post COVID recovery program for people with diabetes
- Tredence achieves Snowflake's Elite Services partner status by aiding global enterprises in turning data into a strategic asset
- Jubilant FoodWorks leads 11 crore strategic investment in Yuvraj Singh's backed wellness startup, Wellversed
San Diego (California) [US]/Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): Jubilant Biosys Limited announced today, an expansion of its facilities to support its discovery chemistry and in-vitro ADME Service offerings.
Jubilant Biosys provides services for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. for multiple small molecule oncology research programs. Turning Point is a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer.
Services for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. will be conducted out of Jubilant Biosys Limited's newly built state-of-the-art Chemistry Innovation Research Center (CIRC) in Greater Noida, India. It's Chemistry Innovation Research Center has an initial capacity of 500 FTEs enabling higher operational performance for discovery chemistry services and also rapid turn-around of in-vitro ADME data for client projects.
Commenting on this expansion, Giuliano Perfetti, Chief Executive Officer, Jubilant Biosys Limited said, "We are delighted to unveil our newly built Chemistry Innovation Research Center, Greater Noida for Turning Point's and our other clients' project needs and we are looking forward to accelerating their programs through this site."
"We are excited to continue our relationship with Jubilant Biosys Limited as they start using their CIRC. They continue to provide skilled contract services for challenging synthetic chemistry projects while realizing the importance of short cycle times to deliver and provide critical in-vitro ADME data for our growing portfolio," said Siegfried Reich, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, Turning Point Therapeutics.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor