Jubilant Pharma Ltd. and Aavis Pharmaceuticals launch Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate tablets in the U.S. market

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India]/ Yardley (Pennsylvania)/Hoschton (Georgia), November 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): Jubilant Pharma Ltd. and Aavis Pharmaceuticals Inc. announce the launch of Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate tablets, 200 mg, a therapeutic equivalent version of Plaquenil (hydroxychloroquine sulfate) 200 mg in the U.S. market.

The product will be distributed by Jubilant Cadista, a unit of Jubilant Pharma Ltd.

Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Tablets are indicated for the treatment of Malaria, Lupus Erythematosus and Rheumatoid Arthritis.

"We are pleased to announce the commercial launch of Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate tablets in the U.S.through our marketing partner," said Ashok Barot, Chairman, Aavis Pharmaceuticals.

"Our team is doing their best to fulfil the current surge in demand. We'll continue our efforts to be a significant and reliable supplier of this product," said Swapnil Shah, Managing Director, Senores Pharmaceuticals, R & D partner and an affiliate of Aavis Pharmaceuticals.

"We are excited about this launch," said Pramod Yadav, CEO, Jubilant Pharma Limited.

"We are pleased to partner with Aavis to create access for the growing demand for this product and expand our basket of offerings in the US market," he added.

U.S. annual market size for Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Tablets, 200 mg was approximately USD 237 million (IQVIA MAT June 2020).

