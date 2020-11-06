Jubilant Pharma Ltd. and Aavis Pharmaceuticals launch Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate tablets in the U.S. market

You would like to read
- Jubilant Life launches remdesivir under 'JUBI-R' brand
- Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine to ward off coronavirus
- Jubilant Generics launches remdesivir for injection 'JUBI-R'
- Jubilant Life gains after DCGI nod for generic COVID-19 drug
- COVID-19: Trump says his hydroxychloroquine regimen finishes in 'day or two'
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India]/ Yardley (Pennsylvania)/Hoschton (Georgia), November 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): Jubilant Pharma Ltd. and Aavis Pharmaceuticals Inc. announce the launch of Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate tablets, 200 mg, a therapeutic equivalent version of Plaquenil (hydroxychloroquine sulfate) 200 mg in the U.S. market.
The product will be distributed by Jubilant Cadista, a unit of Jubilant Pharma Ltd.
Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Tablets are indicated for the treatment of Malaria, Lupus Erythematosus and Rheumatoid Arthritis.
"We are pleased to announce the commercial launch of Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate tablets in the U.S.through our marketing partner," said Ashok Barot, Chairman, Aavis Pharmaceuticals.
"Our team is doing their best to fulfil the current surge in demand. We'll continue our efforts to be a significant and reliable supplier of this product," said Swapnil Shah, Managing Director, Senores Pharmaceuticals, R & D partner and an affiliate of Aavis Pharmaceuticals.
"We are excited about this launch," said Pramod Yadav, CEO, Jubilant Pharma Limited.
"We are pleased to partner with Aavis to create access for the growing demand for this product and expand our basket of offerings in the US market," he added.
U.S. annual market size for Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Tablets, 200 mg was approximately USD 237 million (IQVIA MAT June 2020).
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor