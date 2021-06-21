Jubin Nautiyal's Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka featuring Kaashish Vohra loved by audiences worldwide

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI/PNN): A tune everyone has been humming within the last fortnight is Jubin Nautiyal's new single - "Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka" - the song produced by music industry leaders T-Series.
The Lead female protagonist featuring in the song alongside Gurmeet Chaudhry - Kaashish Vohra is on cloud-nine with the appreciation she's received. "Everyone has loved my work in the song. My family, friends, and my fans can't stop praising how intense I have looked and expressed in the song."
"Everyone is telling me I did justice to the storyline and was very convincing when I come to Gurmeets rescue and pacify him when he's going through a heartbreak. I am a sensitive person in real life too and have always been emotionally available to my friends for support. Hence pulling off this part came naturally to me. After Dil Tod Ke with B Praak, they cast me in Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka. All thanks to T Series I've worked with two top talented Singers."
Interestingly the song was shot in Dehradun. Reflecting on that Kaashish says, "We shot with all protocols and precautions were followed on set. All the safety measures were taken. Because being on set and the energy space of work and shooting just breeds this natural positivity. I am glad the song's out and is being loved by many. It's a natural motivation, seeing your work being appreciated. I am rearing to go now, next I'd be shooting down south for a big banner project and following that with a mainstream web series. Looking forward to being back in front of the camera."
The natural beauty, who'd soon feature in a South film and a web series for an OTT, has also been a popular ad face featuring in over 50 ads in 2 years. Her most popular ad being one with Kareena Kapoor Khan, for a leading hair oil brand.
Kaashish Vohra is surely a face to watch out for.
