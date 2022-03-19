Juhi Parmar bags Women Iconza Award 2022 for being an Iconic Entrepreneur in digitalization sector

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI/Target Media): Juhi Parmar, the founder of Cosmifie LLP and as a Young Digital Marketer, has already set an example by becoming a successful entrepreneur in a technological sector considered male-dominant at the core. Juhi's expertise and contribution in the field of digitalisation were recognised once again when she was recently awarded at the prestigious women Iconza 2022 Awards for being the 'Iconic entrepreneur in the field of digitalisation in India'.

The award ceremony was held on March 3, 2022, MG Motor India, Mumbai and was attended by eminent dignitaries from various fields. The guest of honour was a well-known social worker & people leader Ruta Jeetendra Awhad & a famous Film and TV actress, Pooja Gor. The affair was held to honour our society's unstoppable females and was driven by Times applaud.

There is a growing trend of involvement of women in business, taking on a more influential role. And technology sector is no exception. Juhi Parmar is one Promising Women Entrepreneur who has not only penetrated the digitalised industry with her maiden venture but also acted as a support system to more women entrepreneurs to get their business online and help them to drive the sales out of it.

Speaking at the event with all her entrepreneurial spirit, Juhi said, "In the world of digitalisation, everything is possible with a click and so it's crucial for all, to adapt digital marketing skills to grow their business. This becomes more essential to businesswomen who want to balance their family and work life. I and my team at Cosmifie are always ready to supports our clients especially budding women entrepreneurs for their start-ups by providing various funding options and strategies. We try to put the finance in place for them, while also working on a strong digital presence and driving clients towards growth."

The Businesswoman went on to attribute her success to her mother, Ragini Parmar who is also an entrepreneur, and partner in Cosmifie LLP, her sister who was her core support, and her Fiancee Akshat Arora and her in-laws.

Doing business, especially in today's age, is not easy. Given the challenges of limited purchasing power of households, an unstable economy, restrictions on operation timings, transport difficulties, and several others, it needs a new generation of innovation and disruptive thinking to grab the pie of the market, especially for a start-up venture which may be devoid of two most important pillars of business- Finance and marketing. A firm like Cosmifie not only offer a plethora of digital marketing services, right from strategizing to the website and social media development, that work on positioning brands. They help businesses establish a connection with the market and create a global presence and all but also get the ball rolling by establishing a rock-solid financial foundation for these new entrants. And all on a reasonable charge.

Juhi Parmar is a confident and skilled woman entrepreneur who knows that despite the growing social awareness, women entrepreneurs still have to struggle. She and her team focus and envision supporting other female entrepreneurs with their expert services to ease their work so that they can concentrate entirely on their core business.

Her journey for success is quite inspirational. She was clear about her goal from the very beginning. She mastered her skillset to acclimatise to the digital marketing sector and let her passion and interest pave the way for her career. She first joined a small digital agency. However, due to unsatisfactory paycheck and job assignments, she called it quit and started working as a freelancer, which landed her chance to work with big brands. The confidence motivated her to launch her digital marketing consultancy- Cosmifie LLP. Website: (www.cosmifie.com)

