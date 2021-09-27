Junglee Games ranks 12th in the Great Place to Work survey

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): Junglee Games, India's top-rated gaming company, has added another feather to its cap by earning the 12th spot on the coveted Great Place to Work 2021 list out of the thousands of companies surveyed.
The survey asks employees questions based on their employer company's work culture, employee benefits provided by the company and the employees' experience, and takes every aspect of life at a company into account. This is the second time in a row that Junglee Games has earned a spot in the top 15 on the list. The Great Place to Work Survey is held anonymously and privately to prevent any employer interference and represent the company culture accurately.
Junglee Games is well-known for a great company culture and offers a plethora of benefits like health insurance, skill development benefits, flexible working hours, mental health sessions by experts, and work-from-home benefits covering chair, table, inverter and Wi-Fi costs. The company ensures a safe and healthy work environment for all its employees. Moreover, Junglee is known for its generous approach when it comes to paying bonuses to employees, and it has an open-door policy and an absolutely transparent work culture.
The company is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, gender, religion, ethnicity, etc. It provides everyone with ample opportunities for learning and career growth. Junglee Games shot to fame with its runaway hit (https://www.jungleerummy.com) Junglee Rummy, which is regularly played by over 30 million players from all over India, and the company has since gone on to produce and offer several other popular games such as (https://www.howzat.com) Howzat, which is one of India's leading fantasy gaming platforms, and Eatme.io, a worldwide hit on Android mobiles and iPhones.
The Great Place to Work rankings are usually dominated by big companies and a start-up like Junglee Games making it to Rank 12 on this list speaks volumes about the company's commitment to providing the best perks, facilities, and support to its employees through an inclusive culture that rewards and nurtures talent to help them achieve their absolute best.
