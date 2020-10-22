Junglee Rummy invites rummy lovers to the Grand Rummy Playground-II

New Delhi [India], Oct 22, (ANI/PRNewswire): Junglee Rummy, India's most trusted online rummy platform, is celebrating the cricket season with a 53-day-long online rummy tournament called The Grand Rummy Playground-II (TGRP-II). Just like the first season of TGRP, the second season is proving to be phenomenal too.

The Grand Rummy Playground-II is bowling over everyone with thrill and excitement. It is the only playground where everyone is invited to play for huge cash prizes and exciting merchandise till November 10th, 2020.

Joyous Celebrations with Amazing Prizes

Enjoying amazing success for eight years in hosting online rummy festivals and tournaments, Junglee Rummy has set a benchmark in the online gaming industry. The second season of TGRP has further raised the standards by providing rummy enthusiasts with an even bigger and better platform to utilize their skills on and compete for exciting prizes like Honda All New City V CVT Petrol, Hyundai Verna car, MacBook Air, iPad, Apple Watch, and iPhones.

With a whopping big prize pool of over Rs 20 crores, TGRP-II is the biggest online rummy festival of the country. The Junglee Rummy team is utilizing their expertise in providing tournament players with the best experience and leaving no stone unturned to ensure each and every player gets a unique, memorable experience.

A Grand Playground for Rummy Lovers

The Grand Rummy Playground-II has a Rs 20 crore prize pool to treat over 20 million users of Junglee Rummy with amazing prizes. This playground has treats for all players whether they want to play rummy for passion or just for leisure. The cricket-themed offers are great attractions not only for rummy lovers but also cricket fans. This playground is a platform where rummy and cricket enthusiasts of India unite to play and compete with each other.

"You know, cricket is an unofficial religion in India. So it only makes sense that we leverage the popularity of India's most popular T20 tournament. With TGRP-II, we bring the best of cricket and rummy together. It's packed with fun, thrill, and excitement. There are so many offers and contests that are attracting not only our old players but new players as well. There are loads of cash prizes to be won and the best player will take home a brand-new Honda City car. We, at Junglee Rummy, are super-excited about TGRP-II and our players are equally thrilled too," said Bharat Bhatia, VP - Marketing at Junglee Rummy.

This T20 season, register with Junglee Rummy and join Junglee Rummy tournaments to play, score, win, repeat! Read more about it here.

