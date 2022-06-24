JustDogs hosts special screenings of 777 Charlie for pet owners/lovers

You would like to read
- Self-examination, preventive screening and timely diagnosis key to detect breast cancer in Nascent Stag
- Powerlook Launches New Refreshing, Comfortable and Affordable Spring Collection Exclusively For Men
- Heropanti 2 Stars Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Eid Sees an Increase in Box Office Collections
- Designer Sanjukta Dutta at the New York Fashion Week 2022 presenting her new collection Alphool
- Fabindia presents new summer wedding festivities collection: SHAADI. SHAGUN. SHOPPING
New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI/PNN): JustDogs (https://www.justdogsstore.com), India's largest speciality retailer of services and solutions for the needs of pets, hosted special screenings of 777 Charlie, a movie about the strong bond between a stray dog and a factory worker, for pet owners.
The special screenings of the film, which was released earlier this month has been receiving rave reviews and ratings, were organised in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune. Around 500 pet owners were invited to the special screenings.
"Every once in a while, there comes a film that celebrates the unconditional love between dogs and us and one that adds more joy to our lives every day. 777 Charlie showcases and celebrates the special relationship with such emotions. Being pet lovers, the film was a journey for us, and we knew we had to share the experience with more pet owners, and this is why we hosted the special screenings," said Poorvi Anthony, Co-founder of JustDogs.
777 Charlie is the story of a human and one canine who find a kindred spirit in each other and set out on a journey of self-discovery and redemption. The film celebrates the absolute and unreserved love between humans and their pets and has struck an emotional chord with the audience, especially pet owners. The film's Box Office collection has crossed Rs. 75 crore.
Pet lovers, who won the invite to the specials screenings by winning fun contests on JustDogs' social media, described their connection with the film as magical and unprecedented.
"I am so glad I saw this movie on the big screen. I can't wait to go back and hug my Buddy. I missed him so much, and, in my head, I planned a trip to the mountains with him," said a teary-eyed Soumya Gokhale from Pune.
Raman Iyer, a young pet lover from Bengaluru, said, "This was my first movie since the lockdown, and I am so glad it was this one. As a techie living far away from home, my pet Tobby is the only family I have with me. I adopted him during the lockdown, and some scenes of the film had me fighting back tears thinking of Tobby and our journey. I loved it to bits."
To know more, visit (https://www.justdogsstore.com)
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor